Airport and airline bodies in Europe have welcomed moves by regulators to lift the minimum airport slot usage threshold at 64% for the next summer season. The proposal marks a further alleviation in the historic 80:20 ’use it or lose it’ slot rules, under which airlines must use at least 80% of their slots at an airport during a season in order to retain them for the same period the following year.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO