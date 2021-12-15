Review: 'It's Getting Dark,' by Peter Stamm

Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Saga 978-1534449626, $18.99, 624pp, tp) September 2021. In his introduction to his second Year’s Best Science Fiction for Saga Press, Jonathan Strahan observes, surprising no one, that 2020 was an extremely strange year, and not only for science fiction. But readers expecting this strangeness to show up in Strahan’s customarily eclectic selection (27 stories from 18 different sources) are getting ahead of themselves: many, if not most, of the stories published in 2020 were likely written and accepted well before everything went south, and I’m not sure any readers other than literary masochists are eagerly anticipating the gloomy parables of isolation that are surely in the pipeline. If anything, Strahan’s selection this year seems an enjoyable distraction, and it’s almost a relief to be reminded, as SF does so well, that things can indeed get much weirder.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO