Reviews: Poetry

By Elizabeth Hoover, Star Tribune
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United...

dailyprogress.com

riverdalepress.com

Professor seeks to redefine 'chingona' through poetry

“Poetry saved my life,” said Melissa Castillo Planas, an associate English professor at Lehman College. That life-saving prose has now moved into her second book, “Chingona Rules,” allowing Castillo Planas to safely say she’s now in a better place. That means she doesn’t need to spend as much time on herself as she would on other people, as well as social and historical issues that interest her.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thethreetomatoes.com

Poetry for December Days

Poetry soothes our soul, captivates our imagination, and makes us think. Check out the December poems from our wonderful poets. After we get through this terrible fright. To give you some botox and a bit of filler. Feels terrific until you get the biller. Oh, come on, at least get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcadia.edu

Reale Publishes Book of Poetry Reflecting Refugee Experience

Dr. Michelle Reale ’99M, ’16MFA, ’20EdD, professor of Landman Library, has published Confini: Poems of Refugees in Sicily (Cervena Barva Press), her 12th collection of poetry. The book reflects seven years of ethnography among African refugees in refugee camps in Sicily and the island of Salina. “A powerful collection, Confini...
GLENSIDE, PA
the University of Delaware

Heal through poetry

It should be no surprise that the last two years have had Blue Hens feeling more introspective than usual. The University of Delaware community was invited to explore those thoughts through a haiku poetry contest during the spring and fall semesters in 2021. Nearly 100 individuals rose to the occasion, and their contributions remind readers throughout the world that their feelings are valid and shared. They illustrate a community that acknowledges struggle as well as beauty and remains focused, most of all, on hope.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Button Poetry#Hmong People#Second Language#Graywolf Press#The United Nations#Salmon Poetry
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: The Snowy Egret

Nancy Keating has clearly recognized a fundamental human value of poetry, the capacity for art to help us cope with the memories of our guilt-inducing acts. In her poem ​“The Snowy Egret” the confession of a man in a magazine killing a bird in his youth, serves as a source of empathic release for the poet from her own unspoken regret.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

The Poems by Derek Mahon (Gallery Press, €22.50) With Derek Mahon’s death in October 2020, the world lost one of the great modern lyric poets. From Night-Crossing (1968) to Washing Up (2020), he fashioned an oeuvre of rare elegance, wit and visionary reach. “Even now there are places where a thought might grow”, begins his best known poem, A Disused Shed in Co Wexford, snatching its moment of triumph from the violent panorama of history. Mahon was a lifelong self-revisioner, and monumental though it is, this post-revisions volume will not be to everyone’s taste, with some key omissions making it a Collected rather than a Complete Poems. Still, the work endures, “rinsing the choked mud, keeping the colours new”.
THEATER & DANCE
lakecountybloom.com

The Birthday Cake: Original Poetry by Lucinda Shaw Chatham

I heard you were in town and my heart leapt wildly It was your birthday I made you my favorite “Lord Baltimore” cake with the special “Seven-Minute Mountain” frosting I whipped egg whites for seven hot minutes over a steaming double boiler until they stood up in high peaks of white meringue baking from scratch is a labor of love I placed two layers of rich moist yellow cake with thick icing in the middle, on a plate dressed it with the frosting and covered it carefully for travel I forget how I got the address but I drove with my cake to the city found the street, the apartment, the stairs and rang the bell with great trepidation but after all this, I stood resolute, trembling I was let in by an older woman, a poet in blue I knew her by sight from around the beach I wondered if you were sleeping with her or was it just an old story we put my cake on a round table in her living room I had written words on top in colored icing I’d taken two lines from one of your poems and changed them around in a clever, humorous way to honor your birthday, your poem, the cake delicious you refused to see me I turned and went out the door leaving the birthday cake on the table uncut, untasted.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
asu.edu

Poetry: A companion to grief

ASU students facilitate therapeutic poetry workshops for community, health care providers. Long before Walt Whitman cared for the wounded in hospitals during the Civil War, the celebrated American poet was already singing “the body electric.”. Like many of his contemporaries and those who came later — from Emily Dickinson...
TEMPE, AZ
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Time Out Global

Songs for Suzanne: the Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen

Famed singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who passed away in 2016, has left behind a rich discography of music that is characterised by his haunting acoustic melodies and deep, raw vocals. In celebration of his career, several local talents will take the stage of the Palais Theatre on February 5 to perform covers from his beloved albums.
MUSIC
Hyperallergic

The Poetry of Black Daily Life in the Art of Whitfield Lovell

Reflecting in the haunted histories and hopes of historic African American life, Le Rouge et Le Noir (The Red and the Black) is an evocative exhibition of Whitfield Lovell’s recent mixed media portraits at DC Moore Gallery. Lovell’s large-scale drawings on wood and paper sprawl across the spacious gallery. The deeply expressive works depict Black people in period dress, often accompanied by found objects affixed to the surface. The drawings are rendered in black on red backdrops and white on deep black. Immersed in this atmosphere, Lovell’s poised figures exude a serene confidence. Each portrait is a lens through which to consider the complex humanity of Black subjectivity in American history. Antique domestic items, pottery, paper fans, and a beaded, fringed dress are among the varied things incorporated into the works that date the people to the 19th and early 20th century. The ghostly figures are hypnotic, and encourage viewers to meditate on each prop as it symbolizes labor exploitation, glamour, or Black cultural expression.
VISUAL ART
Vail Daily

Carnes: Questionable Christmas poetry

– Yet the world is a mess. In our Rocky Mountain bubble. Of a system coming unfurled. Obstinately awaiting their final destination. Attempting to claim executive privilege. From last January’s insurrection. – And it was about time. Though should have come sooner,. When plea’s to stop the anti-American attack.
VAIL, CO
scotscoop.com

Culture flows through Belmont poetry night

Poets and Belmont community members cherished art and literature at Belmont’s Multicultural Holiday Poetry Celebration. The event was held at Twin Pines Manor and featured readings from poets in the community and an Indian dance performance. Hosted by Belmont’s Poet Laureate Monica Korde, the event was attended by prominent members of the community, such as Belmont Mayor Charles Stone and Councilmember Davina Hurt.
BELMONT, CA
funcheap.com

Odd Mondays Reading “Poetry, a Gift Worth Giving”

Chanukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa–it’s the season for gift giving. To help ease your shopping quandaries, Odd Mondays is presenting four poets with new poetry collections all bound up in pretty covers. You won’t even have to gift wrap!. Ananda Lima, Christine No, Steven Riel, and Maxim D. Shrayer...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TrendHunter.com

Empowering Poetry Scarves

Poetry lovers can keep warm both inside and outside with the ‘Phenomenal Woman Scarf.’ Maya Angelou wrote her famous poem in 1978. The poem is about self-acceptance, self-confidence, and questions what it means to be a woman. The graphic scarf contains the entire poem printed on it and...
APPAREL
leecountycourier.net

Ramblings and poetry from the Big House

I have long been fascinated by criminals. I’ve met those who were about as sharp as a marble. This one guy robbed a bank and wrote his note “This is a hold-up” on back of one of his own deposit slips, or there was the one who dropped his pager as he made his escape.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wpsu.org

Poetry Moment: Toi Derricotte and 'A little prayer to our lady'

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year’s Penn State Laureate. Today’s poem is “A little prayer to our lady” by Toi Derricotte. Toi Derricotte is the author of six collections of poetry, including “I” New and Selected...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Community News

Princeton Makes Hosts Second Sunday Poetry Reading

Princeton Makes, the arts cooperative at the Princeton Shopping Center, and Ragged Sky Press, the Princeton-based independent press, presents its Second Sunday Poetry Reading on December 12 at 4 p.m. The free event features poets Shannon K. Winston and Michael Simms and a limited open mic session. Winston is a...
PRINCETON, NJ
kalw.org

Jenny Qi debut poetry collection explores loss

San Francisco author Jenny Qi reads from her new book, "Focal Point." It's about loss. New Arrivals is taking a short break, but we'll be back in January, with more micro-readings from Bay Area authors. Thanks for listening!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

