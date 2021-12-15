Reviews: Poetry

I heard you were in town and my heart leapt wildly It was your birthday I made you my favorite “Lord Baltimore” cake with the special “Seven-Minute Mountain” frosting I whipped egg whites for seven hot minutes over a steaming double boiler until they stood up in high peaks of white meringue baking from scratch is a labor of love I placed two layers of rich moist yellow cake with thick icing in the middle, on a plate dressed it with the frosting and covered it carefully for travel I forget how I got the address but I drove with my cake to the city found the street, the apartment, the stairs and rang the bell with great trepidation but after all this, I stood resolute, trembling I was let in by an older woman, a poet in blue I knew her by sight from around the beach I wondered if you were sleeping with her or was it just an old story we put my cake on a round table in her living room I had written words on top in colored icing I’d taken two lines from one of your poems and changed them around in a clever, humorous way to honor your birthday, your poem, the cake delicious you refused to see me I turned and went out the door leaving the birthday cake on the table uncut, untasted.

