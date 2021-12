Riverhead Police are looking for three people in connection with a knifepoint robbery Wednesday evening in a Route 58 parking lot. Police said a 53-year-old man was robbed while sitting in his car in the Dollar Tree parking lot yesterday just at about 6:20 p.m. The man reported to police that a woman got into his car and turned off the ignition while two men approached the car, opened the driver’s side door and demanded money, while displaying a knife, according to a police press release.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO