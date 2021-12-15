ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch World Darts Championship online and on TV

By Sarah Rendell
 4 days ago

Gerwyn Price will try and defend his World Darts Championship title as the event gets underway on Wednesday.

Price not only has ambitions of retaining his crown but also to emulate one of the best players of all time - Phil Taylor. Taylor won 14 world championship titles in his career.

“I don’t think you’ll see me flogging myself on the tour once I get past 50 like some other players do,” he told The Guardian . “So that gives me 14 years to do as much as I can in this game. But I have that hunger and desire to dominate the game like guys like Phil [Taylor] did. This is the start, not the end.”

He has stiff competition at the tournament though from the likes of Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock . Sherrock features on Price’s side of the draw and said she’s relishing the chance to face the world champion.

“I’m happy to play whoever, I know on my day I can compete with these people here. I can hit 1– average the same as them,” she said. “I’m always going to go into any game confident I’m going to win.

“This year, I have got Gerwyn in my draw, I really want to play the world champion. I have had the privilege of playing the Lakeside world champion (Wayne Warren) this year so I would love to play the PDC world champion to see what run for his money I can give him.”

But how can fans watch the action? Here’s all you need to know

When is it?

The World Darts Championship begins on Wednesday 15 December and concludes on 3 January.

How can I watch it?

All the action from the tournament will be live on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the event via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What are the key dates?

The first and second rounds will take place from 15 - 23 December. There will then be a short break for Christmas but the event will resume on 27 December with the third round.

The fourth round will take place from 29 December with quarter-finals on 1 January, semis on 2 January and the final on the 3 January.

Who’s competing?

There are almost 100 players competing in the event at Alexandra Palace and among them are a whole host of famous names.

Michael van Gerwen will be bidding for his fourth title with Gerwyn Price attempting to defend his crown. Peter Wright, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith are also among the legendary names.

Fallon Sherrock is back to try and emulate her superb run from 2019 with Lisa Ashton also looking to make history as no woman has ever won the event.

Odds

Gerwyn Price 4/1

Michael van Gerwen 9/2

Peter Wright 13/2

Jonny Clayton 7/1

Dimitri van den Bergh 14/1

Nathan Aspinall 25/1

Michael Smith 25/1

Jose De Sousa 28/1

Rob Cross 28/1

Gary Anderson 33/1

Ryan Searle 33/1

James Wade 40/1

Joe Cullen 50/1

Krzysztof Ratajski 50/1

