Holiday books: Nonfiction

By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where...

dailyprogress.com

Washington Post

Nonfiction books gave my grandkids no joy last Christmas. It was my fault.

A year ago, as the holidays approached, I wrote a column with this headline: “Will my grandkids still love me if I buy them nonfiction?”. I bought such books for the three boys anyhow. But, as I feared, they didn’t read them. I said in that column it was a waste of time: “A child thinks: Nonfiction? You mean textbooks. Ugh.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
largeheartedboy.com

Favorite Nonfiction of 2021

The highlights of my reading this year have been suffused with nonfiction. Books by Brian Broome, Elissa Washuta, and Melissa Febos in particular offered worldviews that shook and tilted my own. These are the nonfiction books I have most recommended to friends, family, and anyone else who has crossed my...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

Holiday reading: 19 book recommendations from the Ars staff

With the holiday season kicking in and many people about to find themselves flush with downtime, we thought we'd try to answer a perennial question: what on Earth should I read next?. The search for the next good book is unending, so I messaged my bright colleagues here at Ars...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

10 books to read this holiday season, from adventure to romance

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
RECIPES
theadvocate.com

Danny Heitman's 'At Random': Holiday books brighten the season

In a bustling season in a busy year, it’s sometimes hard to hear ourselves think. Equally challenging, but often overlooked, is the challenge of hearing other people thinking. That’s why reading can be such a gift. At their best, books create a space where we can sit with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uncg.edu

Spartan holiday gifts: books, music, spring events

If you’re looking for gift ideas, UNC Greensboro has plenty to offer, from tickets to fantastic events at UNCG and on downtown stages to poetry, memoir, works of fiction, and historical studies, as well as new albums by faculty and alumni. “How to Survive a Human Attack: A Guide...
GREENSBORO, NC
Literary Hub

The New Outliers: How Creative Nonfiction Became a Legitimate, Serious Genre

Many of my students, and even some younger colleagues, think—assume—that creative nonfiction is just part of the literary ecosystem; it’s always been around, like fiction or poetry. In many ways, of course, they are right: the kind of writing that is now considered to be under the creative nonfiction umbrella has a long and rich history. Many, of course, look to Michel de Montaigne as the father of the modern essay, but, to my mind, the more authentic roots of creative nonfiction are in the eighteenth century: Daniel Defoe’s historical narratives, Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography, Thomas Paine’s pamphlets, and Samuel Johnson’s essays built a foundation for later writers such as Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Nonfiction of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yourteenmag.com

7 Books for Teens: Good Books to Give as Gifts this Holiday Season

As a mom to three young adults, I know that it can sometimes be a challenge to get a teenager to pick up a book and start reading. If your teen is bored and looking for something to do this winter, here is a selection of young adult novels that they might love. With adventure, fantasy, sweet romance, magic and mystery, there’s something here for every reading taste—and they make terrific last minute gifts, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Esquire

The 10 Best Christmas Books to Read During the Holidays

Chances are, you and your loved ones have a favorite Christmas movie—something you watch every year that sends the spirit of the season coursing through your veins. You probably also have a favorite Christmas song. But do you have a favorite Christmas book? If the answer is “No,” or, “Yes, and it’s A Christmas Carol,” we’re here to bring some spice into your life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fishersisland.net

Holiday Book Discussion: The Redemption of Scrooge

Dr. Rosanna Anderson will lead a discussion of The Redemption of Scrooge by Matt Rawle. Several copies of this book are available at Union Chapel. Send a message to Pastor Rosanna at anderson.rosanna@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome to participate whether or not you have read the book....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
freelibrary.org

Jólabókaflóðið: Iceland’s Holiday Book Tradition

Jólabókaflóðið, or the Christmas Book Flood in English, is an Icelandic holiday tradition started in 1944 and enjoyed every year since then. Around 2015, this book-lovers event gained worldwide attention and continues to grow in popularity. Here’s how it works in Iceland: the Icelandic book trade sends out a book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Nightmare Alley, The Lost Daughter, Stay Close and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in December, January and February. Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
villanova.edu

Try These Books Turned Hallmark Movies This Holiday Season

Who doesn’t love Hallmark movies…Okay, I know not everyone likes Hallmark movies. So if you don’t like cheesy holiday cheer, this isn’t the blog for you. If you’re one of the people who likes Hallmark’s holiday classics (or someone who doesn’t publicly share their Hallmark fandom) you’re going to want to keep reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wicked Local

Jerald Walker of Hingham wins nonfiction book award

The Massachusetts Center for the Book recently announced the award and honors titles in the 21st Annual Massachusetts Book Awards. The awards recognize achievement in five categories of literature written by current residents of the commonwealth. Jerald Walker, of Hingham, won The Nonfiction Award for "How to Make a Slave...
HINGHAM, MA
dailytrib.com

Holiday book recommendations from Highland Lakes librarians

Once you’ve read The Picayune Magazine, you’ll need something else to cozy up to in the evening after a busy day of holiday activities. Check out this list of family-friendly holiday reads compiled by library staff in Burnet and Llano counties. PICTURE BOOKS. “All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah”. Written by...
LLANO, TX
theparisreview.org

Annette Gordon-Reed, The Art of Nonfiction No. 11

Annette Gordon-Reed will always be most famous for having confirmed, beyond a reasonable doubt, the centuries-old rumors about Thomas Jefferson having had multiple children with a mixed-race woman named Sally Hemings, whom he owned. In 1997, armed with only the analog tools of traditional historiography, she made a resounding case for the relationship in Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy. The book touched off a fierce debate followed a year later by the DNA testing of male descendants in Jefferson’s family, the results of which proved her theories. If that first book showed Gordon-Reed’s willingness to kick against consensus, the next revealed the scope of her historical thinking and writing. In The Hemingses of Monticello (2008), she reconstructs three generations of the Hemings family, whose lives and genealogies were intertwined with the Jeffersons’. (Sally Hemings herself was the child of Jefferson’s father-in-law, John Wayles, and an enslaved woman named Elizabeth Hemings.) That book won the Pulitzer Prize for History and the National Book Award. Gordon-Reed has been a Guggenheim Fellow, a MacArthur Fellow, and a fellow of the New York Public Library’s Cullman Center. In 2010, President Barack Obama presented her with a National Humanities Medal.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

