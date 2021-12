[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, there was a viral ad. Over the weekend, as Sex and the City fans were reeling from the shocking death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after completing a Peloton ride in HBO Max’s newly launched And Just Like That series, Ryan Reynolds quickly reminded all that everything was going to be OK in hilarious fashion. With lightning speed, the star’s Maximum Effort marketing company produced a 40-second Peloton spot featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch...

