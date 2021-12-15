'Hawkeye' Episode 5 Recap: What That Huge Kingpin Reveal Means

Hawkeye's fifth episode saw the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, aka, Wilson Fisk from Daredevil.

Titled "Ronin," the episode teased the introduction of the fan-favorite villain multiple times before finally sharing a blurry image of the character in his iconic white suit speaking to Kate Bishop's mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) in its final moments.

With Kingpin firmly back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Daredevil's cancellation in 2018, it confirms the franchise is planning to bring back their Netflix counterparts, with Charlie Cox purportedly next on the list to return.

Episode 5 recap

Hawkeye's penultimate episode began with a call-back to Black Widow, set in 2018 with Natasha Romanoff's sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) helping to undo the brain-washing of other Black Widow spies around the world.

The scene takes place just at the point of Avengers: Infinity War where Thanos snaps his fingers, and Yelena is one of the many people that disappeared in The Blip only to return five years later, after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Learning of Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice to get Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) the soul stone, Yelena begins to hold a grudge against the Avenger, which is something we'll come back to later.

Cut to the present day and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) returns home after her fight with Clint, Yelena and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), and confides in her mother about her reason for fighting alongside Hawkeye and wanting to be "one of them."

Meanwhile, Maya is also recovering with Kazi (Fra Fee) who tells her he'll help her catch Ronin, but that it has to be the end of her quest for revenge, otherwise it'll consume her.

Kate decides to go to her apartment and finds Yelena there with a fresh batch of Mac and Cheese, the spy only wants to talk despite Kate's concerns and the Black Widow helpfully reminds her that she's so skilled as a killer that if she wanted Kate dead then she'd already be gone.

Yelena is comedic gold in this week's episode thanks to her quick wit and dry sense of humor, something that really makes the character stand out just as much as she did in Black Widow.

She also speaks with Kate about Clint and her mission, making the very good point that it was her sister who saved the world, not Hawkeye, and that just because he's an Avenger that doesn't mean he should get a pass for the people he's killed along the way.

It is here that Yelena first makes reference to Kingpin when she tells Kate that she was hired by someone to kill Clint, but the real question is: why?

Later, Kate returns to her family home to find Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) being handcuffed and taken by police after Eleanor called the force on him over his shell company Sloan Ltd, and its link to the Tracksuit Gang.

Given the reveal at the end of the episode, though, it feels like Jack was right to think he was "framed" and actually Eleanor is going to be the real villain all along, but that's a question for next week's episode to answer.

Clint decides to meet with Maya as Ronin and reveal the truth of his part in her father's death, but before that he has a moving moment where he speaks to Natasha at the Avengers memorial statue, thanking her for sacrificing herself so he could live and be with his family.

He also takes a moment to call his wife and inform her of what's going on, warning that he's worried "the big guy" will get involved if he doesn't end things quickly—Kingpin reference number two, if you're counting.

He dons the Ronin suit and goes to Maya, who came with her goons despite his message to her telling her to come alone, and Clint makes quick work of them before fighting Maya and sharing the truth: He was hired by her boss (Kingpin hint number 3) to kill her father.

Clint was tipped off by an informant of her father's location, and when she doesn't believe him, takes his sword and tries to finish him off it's thanks to Kate that Clint lives to see another day.

The dynamic duo escape and Kate informs him that Yelena is Natasha's sister, while Clint's confession prompts Maya to start suspecting Kazi because he wasn't there when her dad was killed, even though he was his right-hand man.

It is then that episode makes its big reveal as Yelena follows Eleanor and takes a picture of her with Kingpin, which she sends to Kate so that she's aware of her mother's involvement in the mission.

What the Kingpin reveal means for the MCU

Even with only one episode left to go, the Kingpin reveal in Hawkeye will still have a big impact on the finale, as the character is likely to appear in it.

It also means the character will no doubt star in Maya's spin-off series Echo, and he could also clash once again with Daredevil once the character is also re-introduced into the MCU.

While Cox told Newsweek he isn't in Spider-Man: No Way Home , Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the actor will return in some capacity to the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, so we shall wait and see when that it.

Now Kingpin and Daredevil are returning this allows for the possibility of Jon Bernthal's Punisher to also come back, as well as Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson.

And if the Daredevil crew return then this leaves the door open for Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Colleen Wing's Iron Fist (Jessica Henwick) to also come back. Here's hoping!

Hawkeye's finale will air on Disney+ on December 22.