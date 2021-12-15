ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Atlantic to acquire more A350-1000s from Air Lease

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Atlantic Airways is to receive another pair of Airbus A350-1000s from US lessor Air Lease, under a new agreement between the two. The airline will take delivery of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered...

MilitaryTimes

The T-7 takes shape: Inside the factory where the Air Force’s next trainer is being built

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — In a factory in St. Louis that once helped launch the U.S. space program, the Air Force’s next generation of training aircraft is taking shape. Boeing’s T-7A Red Hawk is still years away from reaching initial operating capability. But during a Wednesday visit to the factory where the new plane is being assembled, Boeing officials were bullish on its future potential — not just as a trainer to teach new pilots, but also as a model for how to build future aircraft.
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
Flight Global.com

Air France-KLM signs for up to 160 A320neos and eight A350 freighters

Air France-KLM has signed for up to 160 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, including 100 firm orders, and has become the fourth customer to commit to buying the manufacturer’s new A350 Freighter. The group has signed for 100 A320neo-family aircraft and taken acquisition rights on 60 more to renew the KLM...
Flight Global.com

French Bee receives first Airbus A350-1000

Paris Orly-based French Bee has taken delivery of its first of two Airbus A350-1000 twinjets, the airframer announced on 17 December. The Rolls-Royce XWB-powered A350-1000 is being leased through Air Lease and adds to four A350-900s already in the low-cost long-haul carrier’s fleet. The twinjet features 480 seats in...
Flight Global.com

ATR cleared to hike turboprops’ C-check maintenance interval

ATR has been granted approval to extend C-check intervals on its turboprops by 60%, increasing the figure from 5,000h to 8,000h. The regional aircraft manufacturer says the approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency will offer a “significant reduction” in maintenance costs to operators. This longer interval...
Flight Global.com

Emerald to launch Aer Lingus franchise flights from March

Irish start-up Emerald Airlines has reached an agreement to begin flights under the Aer Lingus Regional brand from March next year, bringing forward a franchise agreement originally set to start in 2023. Emerald Airlines was chosen to operate flights for the Irish IAG carrier from Ireland to the UK, Isle...
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 707?

The Boeing 707 is one of the most important aircraft to date. It was the first commercially successful jet, ushering in the age of jet travel. The aircraft also marked the start of Boeing’s rise in developing commercial aircraft and the beginning of the 7X7 series. It was initially popular in the US, but soon entered service with airlines around the world.
simpleflying.com

PLAY Reveals Its First United States Routes With UK-US Fares From £139

Iceland’s newest airline PLAY has unveiled its initial routes to the United States, set to launch next spring. The carrier will fly to Boston and Baltimore/Washington multiple times per week, offering a connecting itinerary from London Stansted with a layover at Keflavik Airport of under two hours. To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares between now and Christmas Eve.
Flight Global.com

Qantas provisionally selects A320neo and A220 to replace Boeing fleet

Australian carrier Qantas has provisionally selected the Airbus A320neo family and A220-300 as its preferred option to modernise its single-aisle fleet, potentially taking up to 134 aircraft. Qantas is likely to place an order for 20 A321XLRs and 20 A220s by the end of the carrier’s fiscal year, pending discussions...
Flight Global.com

BA’s and Qatar Airways’ joint business to broaden network access

British Airways is aiming to extend its joint business arrangement with IAG shareholder and Oneworld alliance partner Qatar Airways, to provide greater access to one another’s networks. BA has newly re-opened its Doha connection, with a Boeing 777-200ER service from London Gatwick, and the two carriers will jointly operate...
businesstraveller.com

Virgin Atlantic, Collinson, and PATA unite to tackle global vaccine inequity

Travel industry leaders have united to support the Go Give One campaign to help fund COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. Virgin Atlantic has joined travel services specialist Collinson and the Pacific Asia Travel Association as part of the Global Travel Sector Vaccine Coalition. Together, they will use their collective reach to play a part in ensuring everyone, no matter where they are in the world, has access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Flight Global.com

Korean Air joins PW1100G MRO network

Pratt & Whitney has added Korean Air’s maintenance and engineering division into its network of MRO providers servicing the PW1100G geared turbofan. It is the enginemaker’s eight MRO provider in the Asia-Pacific network, which also comprise other companies like Eagle Services Asia in Singapore, MTU Maintenance Zhuhai in China, as well as IHI in Japan.
