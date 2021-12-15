ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Do you learn anything by beating Leeds and do Leeds learn anything by getting beaten?

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

What do you learn by beating Leeds ? You did not need to be at the Etihad witnessing Manchester City ’s spectacular seven-goal evisceration first-hand to know that the Premier League leaders and reigning champions are simply a lot better than Marcelo Bielsa ’s side. We all knew that already.

Kevin De Bruyne did not need to score twice on his return to a league starting line-up for the first time in a month, as if to remind us that he is still one of the very best players in the country. Even during a difficult calendar year and stop-start season so far by his standards, that has never been in doubt.

And the fact that City’s other five goals came from five different goalscorers was not much of a surprise either. Given the space that Bielsa’s style of man-to-man marking and high-intensity pressing provides opponents, another battering away to one of the best teams in Europe always appeared likely. We have been here before this season, after all, on the other side of this city.

Back on the opening weekend, Manchester United were also in a rampant mood while hitting five past poor Leeds. With Raphael Varane unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch in August sunshine, that emphatic victory was taken as a sign of a promising campaign ahead and perhaps even the harbinger of a serious title challenge under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As you may have realised, it wasn’t.

Of course, City can be slightly more confident that this 7-0 hammering is an accurate reflection of their title credentials, which are in absolutely no doubt. And even if their emphatic victory was no surprise, it was not absolutely inevitable either. Though ravaged by injury, Leeds came within minutes of taking a point at Stamford Bridge just a few days ago. Last season, City failed to beat Bielsa’s side home and away.

In the build-up to the game, Guardiola repeatedly referred to how Leeds had taken “five points” off City last term – even once he had been told that was impossible, and it was actually four. It was as if he was applying the extra point as a mark of respect. It is not unusual for Guardiola to speak highly of inferior opponents – he does it so often it can seem insincere – but with Leeds and Bielsa, it is genuine.

Stuart Dallas’s stoppage-time winner back in April proved that nothing could be taken for granted, but that late-season win over a rotated City who were already well on their way to the title increasingly looks like an anomaly. Leeds’ victory at the Etihad was the only time that they avoided defeat away to one of the “big six” clubs last season. The other five games were lost by an aggregate score of 20-8. And that was when things were going well.

As the halfway point of this difficult second season approaches, Leeds have already played four of that big six away. All four have ended in defeat and that aggregate scoreline already stands at 17-4. “Leeds (H)” might not be a guaranteed three points for any Premier League club that expects to finish towards the top of the table but it is not far off.

And as opponents, they are unique. “We play just two times a year and we have to adjust a few things,” Guardiola admitted while previewing the game. “Completely different to the others.” Even for the greatest tactical mind of his generation, there is no plan that can be borrowed from a previous game against different opposition, no action points to take forward into the next fixture.

Even Guardiola’s fulsome praise of De Bruyne’s performance had a small caveat. The conditions of the game – wide open spaces and fast counter-attacking – had undoubtedly helped. “This type of game is a bit more open and in any transitions Kevin is the best. Sometimes he struggles a little bit when the team sits tight, like Wolves, but we need him – what he has done for me is everything.”

How much, then, can any team learn from beating Leeds? And, on the opposite side of the coin, what do Leeds learn by getting beaten? If this is like either of their other two thrashings in Manchester over the past year, then many will ask once again whether they could have compromise slightly on those tactical principles. Why not play a more conservative style, Marcelo, in the hope of at least keeping the score down or even coming away with a result?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzV1o_0dNLyJif00

Anyone still taking that line of questioning would be better off parking up outside Elland Road one day this week and asking the statue of Billy Bremner. There may be tweaks in the shape and changes in personnel but if the past three-and-a-half seasons has taught us one thing, it is that the fundamentals of Bielsa’s philosophy are non-negotiable. El Loco is not for turning.

Bielsa’s wager is a simple one: by refusing to compromise on an uncompromising style, Leeds operate at the extremes, winning more games than they would otherwise win, even if that also means losing more games along the way too. Last season, they drew only five times, the joint-second fewest in the top flight. This season, they have already drawn seven games. Only Brighton and Burnley have shared the points more often.

And when the wins dry up, there is inevitably greater scrutiny on his tactical approach after the heavier defeats. Bielsa described Leeds’ performance at the Etihad as the worst during his spell in charge. “The sensation that the game wasn’t going to change was from the start until it ended,” he said. He felt powerless to affect proceedings from his vantage point atop that blue bucket. But really, what would he have done differently?

This was Bielsaball as it always has been, with all the tight marking, positional rotation and wide open spaces that elite opponents are primed to exploit. To paraphrase Barry Davies’s infamous admonishment of Italy at the 2002 World Cup, Leeds lost because they will not learn. But do they need to when their manager is dogmatically loyal to his unique style of play, confident that his wager will eventually pay off in the way it did last year?

Bielsa will not waver or change his methods. And even before this, the joint-heaviest defeat in this proud club’s 102-year history, we already knew that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Billy Bremner
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Old Trafford
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Sports Personality of the Year 2021: LIVE updates Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal take on Leeds United this afternoon hoping to keep up their run of form which has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb high in the Premier League. The Gunners arrive at Elland Road having won back-to-back home games at the Emirates with two clean sheets, and are fourth in the Premier League table.Follow Leeds vs Arsenal LIVELeeds are without a win in three having lost to Chelsea in the last minute and then been thrashed by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad.Marcelo Bielsa’s side came into the weekend 16th and will be desperate to bounce back and move clear of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy