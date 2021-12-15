ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Sergio Aguero’s career in numbers as he retires at 33

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOcoY_0dNLy85v00

Sergio Aguero has retired from football due to a heart condition.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker had joined Barcelona in the summer after ending a decade-long stay with Manchester City

Here, we look at the striker’s career in numbers.

101/41 – Caps and goals for Argentina.

2 – Major international honours, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the 2021 Copa America.

4 – Clubs: Argentinian side Independiente, LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid Manchester City and Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JD3Nm_0dNLy85v00

260 – Goals for Manchester City, a club record.

14 – Major trophies won at club level: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup triumphs with City, plus the 2010 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico.

15/35 – Age in years and days when he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine First Division during his time at Buenos Aires-based club Independiente.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H0ts_0dNLy85v00

93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal – their stoppage-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

100 – Goals for Atletico between 2006 and 2011, including 74 in LaLiga.

38,000,000 – The fee in GBP paid by City to sign him from Atletico in 2011.

1 – World Cup final appearance: Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLB28_0dNLy85v00

390 – Appearances for Manchester City.

230 – Games for Atletico, including 175 in LaLiga.

1 – Premier League Golden Boot, won in 2014-15.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

2 – Copa America runners-up medals, from 2015 and 2016.

29 – LaLiga assists for Atletico.

184 – Premier League goals, fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

5 – appearances he made for Barcelona, scoring once against Real Madrid.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Sergio Aguero Makes A Classy Gesture To Barcelona After Retirement

Sergio Aguero officially announced his retirement at a emotional press conference on Wednesday, and showed his class by agreeing to forego the final year of his £100,000-a-week contract, as reported by L'Ara. A heart condition ended Aguero's glittering career and he leaves Barcelona having scored once in five appearances.
SOCCER
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Andy Cole
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Super Cup#League Cup#Nunca Dejen De Intentarlo#Nunca Dejen De Creer#Argentinian#Atletico Madrid#Europa League#Qpr#Gbp#Laliga
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal add insult to Leeds injuries as Gabriel Martinelli shines in rout

Gabriel Martinelli fired a first-half double as Arsenal chalked up a third straight Premier League win with a classy 4-1 victory at injury-hit Leeds Martinelli’s brace put the Gunners 2-0 up in 28 minutes and when Bukayo Saka added a third just before half-time, Leeds appeared set for another thrashing.But Marcelo Bielsa’s side improved markedly after the break and reduced the deficit through Raphinha’s penalty before substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s late effort snuffed out any faint hopes of a fightback.Leeds, in the middle of a daunting run of fixtures and hammered 7-0 in a club-record Premier League defeat in midweek,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy