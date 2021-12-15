UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE...

FOREST RIVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 207 LEE STREET MOUNT PROSPECT, ILLINOIS 60056 December 7th, 2021 2022 MEETING SCHEDULE Notice is hereby given by the Board of Trustees of the Forest River Fire Protection District, Cook County, Illinois, of the regular open meetings covering calendar year 2022. They are to be held at the Forest River Community Hall, 207 Lee Street, Mount Prospect, Illinois at 6:30 P.M. The meetings will be held on: January 4th February 1st March 1st April 5th May 3rd June 7th July 5th August 2nd September 6th October 4th November 1st December 6th Published in Daily Herald December 21, 2021 (4575190) , posted 12/21/2021.
