Illinois State

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE...

 6 days ago

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF ILLINOIS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS County Department, Domestic Relations Division In Re: the Marriage of Presiliana Perez Plaintiff vs. Guillermo Perez Defendant Case...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EI...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DU PAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE Request of: NAHY AHMAD TAYOON Case Number 2021 MR 962 There will be a court date on my Request to change from NAHY AHMAD TAYOON to the new name HANI AHMAD AYESH. The court date will be held: JANUARY 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m at 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL in Courtroom 2002. /s/ NAHY AHMAD TAYOON Dated DECEMBER 17, 2021 Candice Adams Clerk of the Circuit Court 6212-919991 (4575187) , posted 12/21/2021.
WHEATON, IL
Judge denies ivermectin treatment for Elgin couple in ICU

An Elgin couple remained in an intensive care unit in Elgin battling COVID-19 on Monday, days after a Kane County judge denied a motion to allow them to receive the controversial drug ivermectin. Attorney Patrick Walsh filed an emergency motion Dec. 15 on behalf of Elgin Maria and Sebastian Abbinanti....
ELGIN, IL
Islamic Center of Naperville hosts 'Muslims around the World' at Al-Falah Academy

Over 350 people attended the fifth annual "Muslims around the World" event, hosted by Islamic Center of Naperville's weekend school, Al-Falah Academy, on Dec. 18. Students from Al-Falah academy represented several countries, showcasing the unique cultures within the religion, Islam. The trifolds at each booth reflected student research and artifacts, ethnic outfits along with culinary samples which were contributions from community families.
NAPERVILLE, IL
FOREST RIVER FIRE PROTECTION D...

FOREST RIVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 207 LEE STREET MOUNT PROSPECT, ILLINOIS 60056 December 7th, 2021 2022 MEETING SCHEDULE Notice is hereby given by the Board of Trustees of the Forest River Fire Protection District, Cook County, Illinois, of the regular open meetings covering calendar year 2022. They are to be held at the Forest River Community Hall, 207 Lee Street, Mount Prospect, Illinois at 6:30 P.M. The meetings will be held on: January 4th February 1st March 1st April 5th May 3rd June 7th July 5th August 2nd September 6th October 4th November 1st December 6th Published in Daily Herald December 21, 2021 (4575190) , posted 12/21/2021.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

PHOENIX -- A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group's conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Most of the comments during Monday's discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse...
PHOENIX, IL
Jury at Kim Potter trial in Wright death returns Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury will resume deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury met for about a five hours Monday following closing arguments...
CHICAGO, IL
We can find a way to define the 'common good' in America

I still remember a question I got years ago. It was at a public meeting in southern Indiana, in one of those squat, featureless cinder-block buildings you find all across the country. This young woman stood up and commented that I'd traveled throughout the U.S. and had met all kinds of people. So she wanted to know: What was my impression of Americans? I didn't even hesitate: The American people are fundamentally decent, I told her.
POLITICS
Euclid
Take time to learn about cannabis and health

At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Des Plaines City Council ended with the issue of whether to allow a recreational cannabis store to open on the main street in downtown Des Plaines in the former Leona's Restaurant. The issue of legalized recreational cannabis is no longer controversial, whether in the...
DES PLAINES, IL
Penny Road Pub to close Jan. 31, but there's hope for a return

Penny Road Pub, a live rock 'n' roll venue nestled among the trees of the Barrington area for nearly 50 years, will close its doors at the end of January. But General Manager Kelly Cunningham said Monday that the shutdown may not be permanent. The building's relatively new owner hopes to buy time to work with Cook County on getting the property rezoned for the improvements he wants to make, she said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
U-Illinois to briefly go online in January as virus heats up

URBANA, Ill. -- The University of Illinois will temporarily switch to remote learning in January before opening classrooms to students. Students and staff in Chicago and Champaign-Urbana will need to show negative COVID-19 tests, the university said Monday. The Chicago campus will go online for two weeks, starting Jan. 10,...
URBANA, IL
