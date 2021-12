CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are often the time of year people travel to see family and friends to share special moments. Chicago actress Alexa Xioufaridou Moster will be mixing a little business with the pleasure of coming back home to see loved ones. Her time in her hometown happens to be coinciding with her work on stage for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” now at CIBC Theatre through December 19. (Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade) As part of the ensemble cast for the Broadway show, she’s excited to be back on stage where she grew up. Moster has great memories of her time...

