UPGRADE ELECTRIC INC. Lighting...

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

iheart.com

John Deere Buying Majority Control Of Battery Company Kreisel Electric Inc.

(Moline, IL) -- John Deere is buying majority control of an Austria-based battery company. Deere says it's entered an agreement to buy Kreisel Electric Inc. Kreisel develops electric battery modules and packs and has a patented battery charging infrastructure platform. Deere says acquiring the company will allow it to expand its electric vehicle portfolio. Deere expects the sale to close in 60 days. The financial details of the sale haven't been released.
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company announced Tuesday it is set to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc. after having signed a definitive agreement. Kreisel Electric, Inc. is a battery technology provider based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria that develops high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs, Deere & Co. said in a media release. Additionally, Kreisel has developed a charging infrastructure platform (CHIMERO) that utilizes this patented battery technology.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Electric Dreams Fuel Major Upgrade For Ford Shares

The electric vehicle space is hot and no company is benefitting more than Ford (F). Yet even with the impressive stock gains in 2021 shares are still dramatically underpriced. Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, on Friday was sounding all of the right notes. The Dearborn. Mich.-based company plans to triple output for the Mustang Mach-E, its hot-selling electric SUV.
ECONOMY
Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
Business Times

Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Penny Road Pub to close Jan. 31, but there's hope for a return

Penny Road Pub, a live rock 'n' roll venue nestled among the trees of the Barrington area for nearly 50 years, will close its doors at the end of January. But General Manager Kelly Cunningham said Monday that the shutdown may not be permanent. The building's relatively new owner hopes to buy time to work with Cook County on getting the property rezoned for the improvements he wants to make, she said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
