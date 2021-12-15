ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jones, Gordon in COVID-19 protocol

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one...

