This is a press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) Early Literacy Partners Program, in partnership with local Rotary Clubs, teamed up to provide over 600 books to TK-2nd grade students for the holidays who are part of HCOE’s YES (youth educational services) Homeless and Foster Youth Program. The goal of HCOE’s YES program is to support and help improve the educational outcomes for foster and homeless students in our local schools.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO