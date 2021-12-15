Let’s talk about our favorite cookbooks of 2021 and their recipes

Local cooking enthusiasts will delight in this tasty club offering. Be a part of the library’s Cookbook Club where each month you’ll cook a recipe based on a given theme and share with the group. We’ll provide you with the theme each month, and this time we’re asking for you to share your Family Recipes! We want you to dig out one of your family’s favorite dishes and then come ready to share that dish with your group...along with the recipe too. What you make is up to you, and the more who participate, the more yummy treats to sample. Then share about the recipe you chose, as well as hear about what next month’s theme will be so you can start all over again. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this tasty group for experimenting with different cuisines and recipes. Registration is required to attend and you may do so online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO