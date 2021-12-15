ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s talk about our favorite cookbooks of 2021 and their recipes

By Joe Yonan
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

The Week

Forgotten cookbook connects community with favorite recipes from the past

From cornbread to barbecue chicken, Dusty Hudgins is shining a light on the recipes once beloved by the cafeteria workers of Abilene, Texas. Hudgins' late mother, Florice, was one of those workers, serving lunch to kids in the 1960s and 1970s. While looking through her belongings, Hudgins discovered several of her vintage cookbooks, including one titled Our Favorite Recipes by the Abilene School Food Service Association. There were standard recipes that hold up today, such as Southern stuffing, and others that are an acquired taste, like chicken loaf with fruit.
New Haven Register

50 Highly Festive Holiday Cookie Recipes From Our Favorite Bakers

This time of year signifies a great many things: gatherings of loved ones, thoughtful gift exchanges, feasting galore. This year is a little different, however. As we keep our gatherings small and postpone holiday travel to keep those around us safe and healthy, we can't help but miss long-standing family traditions—especially baking up a batch of special-occasion cookies to enjoy by a crackling fire at the end of the evening, mug of cocoa in hand.
sunset.com

Family-Friendly Recipes from Waffles + Mochi’s New Kids Cookbook

When two puppets named Waffles and Mochi fly to Peru to visit one of the oldest salt mines in the world, on a mission to find the perfect topping for Michelle Obama’s chocolate chip cookies, they end up with more than just a cookie’s worth. The stars of Netflix’s cooking show Waffles + Mochi get a hands-on experience of how salt is mined, made into blocks, and used to season a variety of dishes around the world.
HackerNoon

Slogging Insights: Let's Talk About NFTs

NFTs work the same way as physical art, but you get a digital copy of the piece of art you just bought. People can cut and paste the image but cannot copy the original file stored in the blockchain. You control the distribution and some of the rights of the NFT. If you want to own the original art with value, you will have to buy it from an NFT marketplace. To be a top NFT artist, one needs to have unique art. You can start working with an artist and sell exclusive rights of your NFT images.
One Green Planet

5 Dessert Recipes Featured in One Green Planet’s Christmas Cookbook

Blessed: Plant-based recipes for the most magical Christmas is here just in time for the holiday season! This magical cookbook offers so many delicious recipes for all meals of the day! We have compiled some of our favorite dessert recipes from this magical cookbook so you can get a taste of what to expect!
Norman Transcript

Faith column: Let’s talk about love

What do you want to do with the clear summary Jesus gave of what God wants from us?. He said all of God’s will for us could be summarized in two commands: Love God … love others. Jesus went on to say that the way we love God...
pahomepage.com

Let's Talk: COVID Disagreements

Family gatherings and Christmas parties are underway, but what if people are not on the same page when it comes to masks and vaccinations? That's an added stress and it wasn't hard to get people to talk about it for a new "let's talk" segment.
theaureview.com

Recipe: Cook Harissa Spaghetti from Drew Barrymore’s new cookbook Rebel Homemaker

Actress Drew Barrymore is joining the ranks of lifestyle authors, with her debut lifestyle guide and cookbook Rebel Homemaker. In Rebel Homemaker, Barrymore takes you inside her kitchen and her life, as she shares stories, recipes and personal photos. Alongside thirty-six recipes, she will also be sharing personal essays and stories about topics such as female friendship, single parenting, and how to slow down and share the joy of family and food.
The Courier & Press

For the Birds: Let's talk about the birds in the '12 Days of Christmas'

That old English Christmas carol about 12 days of gifting holds certain intrigue for birders. After all, seven of the 12 gifts were birds. First published in England in 1780, “Twelve Days of Christmas” dates back to an earlier French rhyme. Historians know it’s French because, well, there’s this bird, a partridge in a pear tree. While 40-some partridge species range worldwide, only one is native to England. It doesn’t perch in trees, pear or otherwise. But, France's red-legged partridges do.
abilenetx.gov

Cookbook Club: Family Recipes

Local cooking enthusiasts will delight in this tasty club offering. Be a part of the library’s Cookbook Club where each month you’ll cook a recipe based on a given theme and share with the group. We’ll provide you with the theme each month, and this time we’re asking for you to share your Family Recipes! We want you to dig out one of your family’s favorite dishes and then come ready to share that dish with your group...along with the recipe too. What you make is up to you, and the more who participate, the more yummy treats to sample. Then share about the recipe you chose, as well as hear about what next month’s theme will be so you can start all over again. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this tasty group for experimenting with different cuisines and recipes. Registration is required to attend and you may do so online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal.
Washington Post

This chipotle mayo brick chicken is a crisp, clever and flavorful dinner

Although cooking chicken under a brick goes all the way back to the Roman era, you’d think it was designed to fulfill a modern home cook’s every hope for weeknight chicken. In the old days, partially deboned or spatchcocked chicken was placed in a shallow terra-cotta vessel reminiscent...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Try these 5 recipes from our favorite cookbooks

Note: "In the South, we don't take pecans for granted because we know how much work goes into processing the nutmeats out of their shells and hulls," writes Cheryl Day in "Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking." "The flavor of pecans really blooms when they are baked in a dessert."
WRAL News

Tara Lynn's Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe

Raleigh, N.C. — Baking is a long-standing holiday tradition in my family and my husband's family. My grandmother made a German ginger cookie every year. My mom and I would make Spritz shortbread cookies with a cookie press along with chocolate chip cookies. My husband grew up making sugar cookies with his parents along with other goodies like almond bars.
