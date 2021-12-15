Division of Personnel Releases GESC Board Election Results

Following successful campaigns leading up to the Nov. 2 election, three Klein ISD board of trustee incumbents and one newcomer were sworn into office Dec. 13. Each of the seven members that comprise the KISD board of trustees is elected to an at-large position for three years in a nonpartisan election. For the next three years, incumbents Doug James, Chris "CT" Todd and Ronnie K. Anderson—who represent positions 2, 3 and 5, respectively—will maintain their seats on the board, while newly-elected trustee Dustin Creager will represent Position 4. Position 4 was previously held by Julie Benes who did not seek re-election this year.
Comments / 0