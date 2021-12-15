Division of Personnel Releases GESC Board Election Results

The chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners says she has been an effective leader during crisis.Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington says she's running for re-election to continue delivering results amid multiple crises. Harrington was elected as chair of the county board of commissioners in 2018 after defeating former county commissioner Bob Terry with 58% of the vote. So far, one person has filed to challenge Harrington for the position: Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace, who announced her campaign late last month. "We've done some exciting work these last three years, but we have a lot more to do,"...

