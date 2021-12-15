ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Division of Personnel Releases GESC Board Election Results

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 5 days ago

Director of Personnel Nominee Cindy L. Richardson announced Tuesday the results of the election for the St. Thomas-St. John active employee and the St. Croix retiree representative to the Government Employees Service...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

Klein ISD canvasses Nov. 2 election results, names new board leadership

Following successful campaigns leading up to the Nov. 2 election, three Klein ISD board of trustee incumbents and one newcomer were sworn into office Dec. 13. Each of the seven members that comprise the KISD board of trustees is elected to an at-large position for three years in a nonpartisan election. For the next three years, incumbents Doug James, Chris "CT" Todd and Ronnie K. Anderson—who represent positions 2, 3 and 5, respectively—will maintain their seats on the board, while newly-elected trustee Dustin Creager will represent Position 4. Position 4 was previously held by Julie Benes who did not seek re-election this year.
KLEIN, TX
dickinson.tx.us

December 2021 Run-off Election Results

Here are the unofficial results for the December 2021 run-off election for Councilmember Position 1! The vote will be canvassed and made official at next weeks December 14th City Council meeting and we will swear in our new Councilmember Johnnie Simpson, Jr at that time. Thank you to EACH and EVERY one of you who voted. Voting in municipal elections matters and we look forward to the work ahead! You can view the unofficial results here: https://www.galvestonvotes.org/election-information/election-night-results.
DICKINSON, TX
fox40jackson.com

Judge orders Canton Election Commission to certify 2021 general election results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A special judge appointed to preside over the Canton election controversy has ordered Canton’s Municipal Election Commission (CMEC) to certify the 2021 general election results. The decision, which was handed down by Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill Monday, is a victory for Mississippi Secretary of State...
CANTON, MS
alaskareporter.com

Krause elected to AAMC Executive Board

Renee Krause, deputy city clerk for the City of Homer, was recently elected as the treasurer of the Alaska Association of Municipal Clerks Executive Board and will serve through November 2023. Krause has chaired the elections committee since 2015 and has served on various committees throughout her time with the organization.
ELECTIONS
Regal Courier

Harrington says record of results will continue if re-elected

The chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners says she has been an effective leader during crisis.Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington says she's running for re-election to continue delivering results amid multiple crises. Harrington was elected as chair of the county board of commissioners in 2018 after defeating former county commissioner Bob Terry with 58% of the vote. So far, one person has filed to challenge Harrington for the position: Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace, who announced her campaign late last month. "We've done some exciting work these last three years, but we have a lot more to do,"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
bigeasymagazine.com

2021 Election Watch: Amendment Results

New Orleanians have decided the fate of three proposed amendments in tonight’s election:. The New Orleans Public Library full millage has been enthusiastically supported by voters, with 70.2% voting for the millage and only 29.8% voting against it at 99% reporting as of 10:45 pm. The 4 mills property tax is secured for 20 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
michiganradio.org

Conspiracies grip county election boards

There’s been a rise in Trump-loyalist election-conspiracy theorists appointed to county-level election positions following the 2020 election. There are reports, particularly from swing states like Michigan, of Republicans who believe falsely the election was stolen from Trump being installed in elections offices or running to be elections officials. Some...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Georgia Elections Restrictions Bill’s Bogus Reforms Results in Black Democrats Purged From County Election Boards

The first dominoes of the elections restrictions bill Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed has fallen as the Spalding County Board of Elections disallowed early voting and replaced the previous Democratic majority of three Black women and its Black elections supervisor. The Spalding County Board of Elections disallowed early voting on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wbrz.com

See Saturday election results here

YES - 61%. City Judge -- City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge. City of Baker School District -- 38.20 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs. East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. YES - 81%. NO -...
BAKER, LA
Sheridan Media

JCSD1 Board Elects Officers for 2022

The Johnson County School Board has elected their new officers for the 2022 calendar year. At their meeting Monday night, the board elected Jan Johnson as the new board chair, replacing outgoing chair Dave Belus. Johnson was surprised by the vote. Others elected were Lynette Fox as the vice-chair; Kristin...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
KHBS

Senate District 7 special election results

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Republican primary will head to a runoff on Jan. 11 between Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger. Lisa Parks won the Democratic primary Tuesday in the State Senate District 7 race. Colby Fulfer received 47% and Steve Unger got 31% of the Republican votes and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
suffolkcountynews.net

Fire commissioner election results

Fire districts across Long Island held their annual elections on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The winner was Edgar Borrero, who won the write-in ballot with 39 out of 55 votes. The winner was incumbent Glenn Ostermann, who was ran unopposed and received 72 votes. A proposition was passed by a vote...
BAYPORT, NY
scotteblog.com

Howard County is a leader in the state with 48% of residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose receiving one

Posted by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on December 15th:. Howard County is a leader in the state with 48% of residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose receiving one. As the holidays approach and we prepare to spend time with family and friends, it’s important that we all do our part and get our booster shot.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

