Local economists say inflation is sticking around -- here’s how it’ll affect Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local economists are expecting inflation to cause problems in the new year, including in Charlotte. Data released last week showed a 6.8% rate, the highest it’s been in decades, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, has a word for it: Pernicious.

“It’s not just that it’s persistent, it’s going to cause more trouble for the economy than I think people realize,” he said.

A key driver of this inflation round is the cash poured into the markets as part of economic support during COVID-19. There were stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and child-care credits, which also encouraged more domestic spending, said John Connaughton, a professor and economist at UNC Charlotte. Consumers have been looking to spend money on more goods than are being produced.

He named several goods showing substantial inflation. Overall energy prices are up 30% year over year, Connaughton said, with gasoline up nearly 50%. Car and truck rentals are up by 39% year over year. Used-vehicle prices have increased by more than 25%, he said.

Inflation will be bad if leaders don’t get a handle on it now, Connaughton told listeners at a recent UNCC economic forecast.

The economy has moved toward cost-push inflation, when prices increase because of higher costs for wages and materials. It is weathering a decline in labor participation rates, supply-chain issues and ongoing COVID effects.

Connaughton recalled the double-digit inflation rates of the 1970s.

“I am not suggesting in any way, shape or form that we’re going to experience that going forward, but it’s something that we should be concerned about,” he said.

