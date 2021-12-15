ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local economists say inflation is sticking around -- here’s how it’ll affect Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZ4Ib_0dNLvsmR00

CHARLOTTE — Local economists are expecting inflation to cause problems in the new year, including in Charlotte. Data released last week showed a 6.8% rate, the highest it’s been in decades, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, has a word for it: Pernicious.

“It’s not just that it’s persistent, it’s going to cause more trouble for the economy than I think people realize,” he said.

[ EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease ]

A key driver of this inflation round is the cash poured into the markets as part of economic support during COVID-19. There were stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and child-care credits, which also encouraged more domestic spending, said John Connaughton, a professor and economist at UNC Charlotte. Consumers have been looking to spend money on more goods than are being produced.

He named several goods showing substantial inflation. Overall energy prices are up 30% year over year, Connaughton said, with gasoline up nearly 50%. Car and truck rentals are up by 39% year over year. Used-vehicle prices have increased by more than 25%, he said.

Inflation will be bad if leaders don’t get a handle on it now, Connaughton told listeners at a recent UNCC economic forecast.

[ READ MORE: Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months ]

The economy has moved toward cost-push inflation, when prices increase because of higher costs for wages and materials. It is weathering a decline in labor participation rates, supply-chain issues and ongoing COVID effects.

Connaughton recalled the double-digit inflation rates of the 1970s.

“I am not suggesting in any way, shape or form that we’re going to experience that going forward, but it’s something that we should be concerned about,” he said.

(WATCH BELOW: Shortages, inflation to impact holiday shopping habits)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

Here’s how inflation and a supply chain crunch are already affecting the holidays

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A surge in COVID cases, coupled with the new Omicron variant has cast a shadow over the holiday season in the U.S. But even before that, the economics behind the festivities was far from normal.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Cost Push Inflation#Gas Prices#Wells Fargo Securities#Unc Charlotte#Uncc#Covid
bitcoin.com

Economist Mohamed El-Erian Says Fed’s Characterization of Inflation as ‘Transitory’ the ‘Worst Call in History’

On Monday, December 13, following Friday’s U.S. consumer price index report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are discussing the Federal Reserve. Thousands of tweets concerning the Federal Reserve topic have been trending on Twitter, as inflation has gripped the U.S. economy. Furthermore, Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic advisor for the German multinational financial services company Allianz says the term “transitory” was the “worst inflation call in the history,” according to a recent interview.
BUSINESS
Forbes

The Fed Is Going After Inflation. Here’s How To Prepare

Jay Powell is finally making noises about kicking his money-printing habit, and we’re going to set ourselves up to profit with an overlooked dividend payer primed to surge in ’22. (This company isn’t sexy, which is why the herd has ignored it, but it makes a product every...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Newswise

What's ahead for inflation? UWM economist can talk about how the economy is affecting housing and employment.

Kishor, a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, specializes in macroeconomics, and much of his work is on monetary policy and the housing market. He is also interested in the broader issue of business cycles and monetary policy in emerging economies. He received his PhD in economics from University of Washington and his master’s degree from the Delhi School of Economics. He can also discuss inflation in the U.S., which is up 6.8% in November from a year ago.
BUSINESS
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy