NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of five deputy mayors to his incoming administration. The team of women include two appointees who will be the first deputy mayors of Asian descent, CBS2’s Cory James reported. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m a momma’s boy and I was raised by women,” Adams said. READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Next Department Of Correction Commissioner Adams’ upbringing likely played a role in his historic announcement Monday. The five women will help lead the new administration by assisting with overseeing operations, economic development, and health and human services, to name a few. READ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO