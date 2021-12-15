Reviews: Poetry

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Elizabeth Hoover, Star Tribune
Cover picture for the articleFour collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United...

riverdalepress.com

Professor seeks to redefine 'chingona' through poetry

“Poetry saved my life,” said Melissa Castillo Planas, an associate English professor at Lehman College. That life-saving prose has now moved into her second book, “Chingona Rules,” allowing Castillo Planas to safely say she’s now in a better place. That means she doesn’t need to spend as much time on herself as she would on other people, as well as social and historical issues that interest her.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thethreetomatoes.com

Poetry for December Days

Poetry soothes our soul, captivates our imagination, and makes us think. Check out the December poems from our wonderful poets. After we get through this terrible fright. To give you some botox and a bit of filler. Feels terrific until you get the biller. Oh, come on, at least get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
largeheartedboy.com

Favorite Poetry Collections of 2021

In a year defined by pandemic, anxiety, and uneasiness, I often looked to poetry to ground and inspire me. These are the poetry collections I have most recommended to friends, family, and anyone else who has crossed my path this year (my personal metric for "favorite"). Avni Vyas's debut poetry...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Peninsula Daily News

Copper Canyon Press to publish poetry tome

PORT TOWNSEND — Jim Harrison lived a life fully loaded with his obsessions. In the memoir “Off to the Side,” he itemizes the top 10: “the road; hunting, fishing (and dogs); private religion; nature and Natives; alcohol; stripping [and] France.”. This Wednesday, Copper Canyon Press of Port Townsend intends to...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
BC Heights

Literary Magazines Host Poetry Reading at Local Café

Students bundled in winter clothes packed into the coffee shop Fuel America on Thursday night. Friends and members of Boston College’s student literary journals, The Stylus and The Laughing Medusa, filled up booths in the front of the café for a publication launch and poetry reading event. Baristas...
BOSTON, MA
the University of Delaware

Heal through poetry

It should be no surprise that the last two years have had Blue Hens feeling more introspective than usual. The University of Delaware community was invited to explore those thoughts through a haiku poetry contest during the spring and fall semesters in 2021. Nearly 100 individuals rose to the occasion, and their contributions remind readers throughout the world that their feelings are valid and shared. They illustrate a community that acknowledges struggle as well as beauty and remains focused, most of all, on hope.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bgindependentmedia.org

Pemberville native pens volume of inspirational poetry

Local author Kevin Moran has written his third book of inspirational poetry titled The Things I Need You to Know. This collection of poetry highlights empowering messages of empathic support, kindness, and empowerment for the reader. In the preface of the poetry book, Kevin writes, “I wrote this as a...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
The Atlantic

‘I Always Think of Poetry as Home for Me’

Seven years ago, I did a poetry reading at New Roads School, in Santa Monica, California. The students were incredible. They were funny, they were incredibly smart, and they asked the sorts of questions I had not been asked before. But one student stood out in particular. She was ebullient and curious and thoughtful. One of her teachers shared with me that she had recently been named the Los Angeles youth poet laureate. Her name was Amanda Gorman.
SANTA MONICA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

The Birthday Cake: Original Poetry by Lucinda Shaw Chatham

I heard you were in town and my heart leapt wildly It was your birthday I made you my favorite “Lord Baltimore” cake with the special “Seven-Minute Mountain” frosting I whipped egg whites for seven hot minutes over a steaming double boiler until they stood up in high peaks of white meringue baking from scratch is a labor of love I placed two layers of rich moist yellow cake with thick icing in the middle, on a plate dressed it with the frosting and covered it carefully for travel I forget how I got the address but I drove with my cake to the city found the street, the apartment, the stairs and rang the bell with great trepidation but after all this, I stood resolute, trembling I was let in by an older woman, a poet in blue I knew her by sight from around the beach I wondered if you were sleeping with her or was it just an old story we put my cake on a round table in her living room I had written words on top in colored icing I’d taken two lines from one of your poems and changed them around in a clever, humorous way to honor your birthday, your poem, the cake delicious you refused to see me I turned and went out the door leaving the birthday cake on the table uncut, untasted.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: No Ruined Stone

Shara McCallum never uses the word “haunt,” but the poem is about the haunting of those who have gone before. Yet the haunting is purposeful. It is shot through with the poet’s sense that she owes the dead some accountability, and the dead seem to agree. As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hyperallergic

The Poetry of Black Daily Life in the Art of Whitfield Lovell

Reflecting in the haunted histories and hopes of historic African American life, Le Rouge et Le Noir (The Red and the Black) is an evocative exhibition of Whitfield Lovell’s recent mixed media portraits at DC Moore Gallery. Lovell’s large-scale drawings on wood and paper sprawl across the spacious gallery. The deeply expressive works depict Black people in period dress, often accompanied by found objects affixed to the surface. The drawings are rendered in black on red backdrops and white on deep black. Immersed in this atmosphere, Lovell’s poised figures exude a serene confidence. Each portrait is a lens through which to consider the complex humanity of Black subjectivity in American history. Antique domestic items, pottery, paper fans, and a beaded, fringed dress are among the varied things incorporated into the works that date the people to the 19th and early 20th century. The ghostly figures are hypnotic, and encourage viewers to meditate on each prop as it symbolizes labor exploitation, glamour, or Black cultural expression.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Songs for Suzanne: the Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen

Famed singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who passed away in 2016, has left behind a rich discography of music that is characterised by his haunting acoustic melodies and deep, raw vocals. In celebration of his career, several local talents will take the stage of the Palais Theatre on February 5 to perform covers from his beloved albums.
MUSIC
Vail Daily

Carnes: Questionable Christmas poetry

– Yet the world is a mess. In our Rocky Mountain bubble. Of a system coming unfurled. Obstinately awaiting their final destination. Attempting to claim executive privilege. From last January’s insurrection. – And it was about time. Though should have come sooner,. When plea’s to stop the anti-American attack.
VAIL, CO
funcheap.com

Odd Mondays Reading “Poetry, a Gift Worth Giving”

Chanukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa–it’s the season for gift giving. To help ease your shopping quandaries, Odd Mondays is presenting four poets with new poetry collections all bound up in pretty covers. You won’t even have to gift wrap!. Ananda Lima, Christine No, Steven Riel, and Maxim D. Shrayer...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TrendHunter.com

Empowering Poetry Scarves

Poetry lovers can keep warm both inside and outside with the ‘Phenomenal Woman Scarf.’ Maya Angelou wrote her famous poem in 1978. The poem is about self-acceptance, self-confidence, and questions what it means to be a woman. The graphic scarf contains the entire poem printed on it and...
APPAREL
asu.edu

Poetry: A companion to grief

ASU students facilitate therapeutic poetry workshops for community, health care providers. Long before Walt Whitman cared for the wounded in hospitals during the Civil War, the celebrated American poet was already singing “the body electric.”. Like many of his contemporaries and those who came later — from Emily Dickinson...
TEMPE, AZ
leecountycourier.net

Ramblings and poetry from the Big House

I have long been fascinated by criminals. I’ve met those who were about as sharp as a marble. This one guy robbed a bank and wrote his note “This is a hold-up” on back of one of his own deposit slips, or there was the one who dropped his pager as he made his escape.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Bad Poetry!; KNIA and KRLS

A former Iowa poet laureate wants us to have some fun–by writing bad poetry. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mary Swander, Executive Director of AgArts, Kalona. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Changing Life For the Better

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their year-end fundraising campaign today.
KING COUNTY, WA

