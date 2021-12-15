COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Networks of Mid-Missouri will team up with the Zimmer Radio Group, and The Food Bank for its Holiday Food and Fund Drive .

The food drive starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday. There are collection sites in both Columbia and Jefferson City. In Columbia, items will be collected at the Columbia Mall.

The collection site in Jefferson City is located at Orscheln Farm and Home off of Missouri Boulevard.

According to The Food Bank, the most needed items include:

Canned meat and protein

Canned fruits and vegetables

Beans

Rice

Cereal

Peanut Butter

Soup

Pasta

Monetary donations will also be accepted through a link on The Food Bank's website . According to the donation page, a $25 donation provides 100 meals.

In Missouri, 6% of residents reported not having enough food to eat according to Census data . The number jumps to 18% of those over 65 who reported not having enough food.

The Census also showed 25% of Missourians reported having to borrow money for food.

ABC 17 News staff will be on-site throughout the day collecting donations and assisting with the drive.

The post Networks of Mid-Missouri team up with The Food Bank Wednesday for holiday food drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS .