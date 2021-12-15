ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Muslim-American advocacy group executive fired for allegedly aiding anti-Muslim hate group: an "incredible violation of trust"

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA director of the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) has been fired for allegedly aiding an anti-Muslim hate group, CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV reports. CAIR-Ohio announced that its executive and legal director, Romin Iqbal, was terminated Tuesday for ethical and professional violations spanning several years....

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Group#Advocacy Group#Mosques#Racism#Muslim American#Anti Muslim#Cbs Columbus#Wbns Tv#Ohio Muslims
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy