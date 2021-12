The Portland Thorns played their last game of 2021 on November 14, but the offseason has been nearly as action-packed as anything that happened on the pitch this year. On November 29, the team formally announced the hiring of new coach Rhian Wilkinson, a former Canada national team player and onetime Thorn, to replace six-season coach Mark Parsons, who is leaving to coach the Netherlands national team. Then December's trade windows and dual drafts are bringing more new names to the team, while some players won't be in a Thorns jersey next year when the third annual Challenge Cup kicks off March 19.

