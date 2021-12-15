ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight for life as Polish services pull migrants from freezing swamp

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Four migrants from Syria and Iraq were rescued from a swamp in Poland near the border with Belarus late on Tuesday in a life-or-death operation as bitter winter conditions set in, security services said. While the number of migrants trying to cross into the European...

