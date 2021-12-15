ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stay Safe During the Holidays: Trees, Lights & Candles

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure your holiday is a safe and happy one – be careful with your Christmas tree, lights and candles!. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious. In the U.S., on average, one of every 40 reported home structure Christmas...

Related
WIFR

How to safely recycle Christmas trees this holiday season

STATELINE (WIFR) - If you get a real Christmas tree every holiday season., the question is what to do with it once Christmas is over. Luckily, one local organization finds the solution: Recycling the trees. Keep Northern Illinois beautiful has collected leftover Christmas trees for nearly 30 years, turning them...
ENVIRONMENT
culturemap.com

Hotel Granduca Austin presents Holiday Tree Lighting

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hotel Granduca Austin’s Holiday Tree Lighting will feature a special performance by the Westlake Madrigals chamber choir, sippable treats for grown ups, sweets to satisfy the kiddos, and the grand lighting of a tree in the middle of the decked-out Texas Hill Country property.
LIFESTYLE
cbslocal.com

Essex Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Tree Lighting

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — The Essex community started spreading holiday cheer Saturday with their annual tree lighting. This year’s tree is a 35-foot Norway spruce, the largest tree they’ve ever had. A lot of people came to the Essex Museum for the event. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were...
ESSEX, MD
KYTV

Fireplace safety: How to stay safe this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly half of all home fires occur during December, January and February. Around 25% of those fires were due to improper use of fireplaces. A fireplace can be a great way to heat your home during the winter months, but firefighters want to be sure you are doing so safely.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLO TV Reno

Staying warm and safe during the winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Layering up has become a part of our routine as temperatures drop and storms make their way to our area. REMSA Health has tips for keeping you and your family safe and warm during these winter months. It is vital to wear the proper clothing and...
RENO, NV
greenville.com

Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle Tips for the Holiday Season

Christmas has traditionally been a season for giving. However, few gift recipients would welcome a gift of trash, food scraps or old tires. Careful consideration during the purchase of gifts will reduce the amount of useless packaging material, unusable product or senseless do-dads that end up in the wastebasket before Christmas day is over.
GREENVILLE, SC
Renna Media

Chatham Community Celebrates annual Holiday Tree Lighting

The Chatham community celebrated the annual holiday tree lighting on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at the Gazebo at Reasoner Park. Visitors enjoyed free treats, entertainment by the Presbyterian Churches of Ogden, Chatham Township Choir, and a “Christmas Sweater” performance by Dance Innovations. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance to light the tree and pose for photos.
CHATHAM, NJ
healthvermont.gov

Keep Children Safe During Holiday Travel

Correctly installed car seats and proper use are key to arriving safely. BURLINGTON, VT – The holidays are a time to travel and see friends and family. In addition to the special consideration we all must give to preventing the spread of Covid-19, Vermonters are reminded that this time of year also brings with it unpredictable winter weather and icy roads. Most car crashes in Vermont occur between November and January, which means it is important to make sure your children are safely buckled up, and car or booster seats are properly installed and secured.
BURLINGTON, VT
Axios Denver

The top tips to stay safe during a Colorado windstorm

We looked to the National Weather Service and Denver's Office of Emergency Management for their top safety suggestions during a major windstorm. Here's their advice: 🔥 Avoid burning anything that could spark a fire — and whatever you do, don't toss a lit cigarette (or joint) butt outside.🗑 Secure or bring inside all loose outdoor objects, including your trash cans, patio furniture and holiday decorations.🐶 Don't forget your furry friends; they need shelter from the storm, too.🚚 Refrain from traveling, especially if you drive a large vehicle. If visibility is an issue, pull off the road as far as possible, put your vehicle in park and turn all your lights off.🏠 Stay in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. 🌳 Watch for falling trees and debris. 🔋 Charge your phone fully in case you lose power, and keep extra power banks handy if you have them.🔌 If your power goes out, report it online to Xcel Energy as soon as possible.✈️ If flying out of DIA, check with your airline to make sure your flight is on schedule. Our thought bubble: Be careful out there, friends.
COLORADO STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup

While winter is not typically a time we think of for blooms, there are a few winter flowers I always look forward to including some of the camellias, snowdrops, and Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume). I was first charmed by Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) when I lived in Pennsylvania and brought some with me when I […] The post It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
greenville.com

Top Ten Holiday Pet Hazards to Watch Out For

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As winter holiday festivities ensue and you find the perfect gifts to give, it is important to mind your furry friend’s safety. This time of year brings a bunch of hazards for our pets like unhealthy snacks, toxic plants and dangerous decorations. For whichever holiday you may be celebrating, The Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) has created a list of top ten holiday pet hazards.
PETS

