Today is the final day to apply for medicare. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has a narrow window of opportunity available for people with Medicare who want to review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs. Medicare’s Open Enrollment period gives those who rely on Medicare the opportunity to make changes to their health plans or prescription drug plans, pick a Medicare Advantage Plan, or return to Original Medicare, according to a press release.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO