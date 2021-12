As you may or may not be aware, Pac-Man turned 40 years old in 2020. Well, it appears that the Pac-Party had only just got started, as now a new book has appeared on the market to celebrate the life and times of that most unlikely of video game hero. I mean, looking back, who would have foreseen that a simple yellow shape, looking a bit like a pizza with a slice missing, would go on to be one of the most long lived and beloved mascots of the video game world? The question is, is Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon a must buy for the Pac-Maniacs out there, or are you better off ignoring what the authors of the book, Arjan Terpstra and Tim Lapetino, have created, preferring to look stuff up on Wikipedia?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO