Six months after setting aside $1.25 billion to settle fraud claims with Ohio and 21 other states, the CEO of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has announced his retirement. Despite the scandal, Ohio continues to contract with the company. And although Centene denies it’s the case, the problems might have played into the CEO’s […] The post CEO of health company accused of bilking Ohio taxpayers stepping down appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO