Niles, OH

AMBER Alert canceled for Niles baby

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfO8R_0dNLrRHm00

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert was issued by the Niles Police Department for all of Ohio just after 6 a.m. Wednesday for 4-month-old Rahkor Parker.

The child was taken from his mother’s home in Niles around 1:30 a.m.

7 children killed on single street in Kentucky tornado

According to a press release, the suspect is Rayvon Parker.

He is 23, 5’10”, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a white onesie.

A photo of the infant has not been released.

There is no information on a vehicle description.

Ohio hospitals in dire situation as COVID hospitalizations rise, staff members say

The two are possibly in the Youngstown area.

If you have any information, call 911.

Amber Alert
Public Safety
