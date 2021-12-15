The Healer of Bruised Reeds

Today’s question is about the divided heart. The heart, even of the believer, puts up resistance against God. It’s frustrating but not unusual, and it leads to a great question from an anonymous man: “Dear Pastor John, hello. In the episode titled ‘Why Is My Delight in God So Short Lived?’ you suggested one way to make our delights in God last longer. You said, ‘When you read your Bible every day, pause before you read and earnestly, with as much heartfelt longing as you can muster, pray to God that he would come and meet you in the reading of Scripture, and open the eyes of your heart, and show you what is really there, and make himself real, and bring about amazing changes in your life.’ However, when I muster a longing that God would come and meet me, I find my heart is unwilling to welcome God. It seems afraid of meeting God. It does not want to be with God, and this upsets me. On one hand, I want myself to be willing to meet God sincerely and enjoy the sweet time with him. On the other hand, my heart opposes that. Such chaos! What can I do when I find my heart is resisting?”

