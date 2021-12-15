ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Healer of Bruised Reeds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two opposite ways to change the world: our way versus the Jesus way. Our way is to get pushy, even violent. The Jesus way is to get humble, even overlooked. Both the extreme political left and the extreme political right in our nation today too often choose the foolish...

Desiring God

The God Who Brings Us into Everlasting Pleasure

Well, it’s never a bad time to soak in the glorious truths of Psalm 16. And that’s what we are going to do today in a clip from 2015. This clip comes from a memorable sermon titled “The Path to Full and Lasting Pleasure.” The clip begins where the sermon begins, with John Piper walking out on stage at a Shane & Shane conference. There Pastor John recited Psalm 16 from heart. This text and this sermon come in light of pretty deep sorrow for the Bethlehem community, making for a clip and a sermon that have impacted many of you. Without any further introduction, here’s Pastor John reciting Psalm 16.
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Boy Names That Mean Healer

Few things in...
Desiring God

Is It Normal to Have a Divided Heart?

Today’s question is about the divided heart. The heart, even of the believer, puts up resistance against God. It’s frustrating but not unusual, and it leads to a great question from an anonymous man: “Dear Pastor John, hello. In the episode titled ‘Why Is My Delight in God So Short Lived?’ you suggested one way to make our delights in God last longer. You said, ‘When you read your Bible every day, pause before you read and earnestly, with as much heartfelt longing as you can muster, pray to God that he would come and meet you in the reading of Scripture, and open the eyes of your heart, and show you what is really there, and make himself real, and bring about amazing changes in your life.’ However, when I muster a longing that God would come and meet me, I find my heart is unwilling to welcome God. It seems afraid of meeting God. It does not want to be with God, and this upsets me. On one hand, I want myself to be willing to meet God sincerely and enjoy the sweet time with him. On the other hand, my heart opposes that. Such chaos! What can I do when I find my heart is resisting?”
Desiring God

Can You Forgive Your Father?

If you have strained or broken relationships with parents (even deceased ones), how can you forgive them for their sinful failings and defects? How can you learn to view them through gracious lenses?. I’m not a trained counselor, but I had a strained relationship with my dad (who died in...
Desiring God

‘One Another’ Your One and Only

What’s your favorite charge, or piece of counsel, you have heard in a wedding homily?. Any Christian minister who has performed a wedding knows the challenge and opportunity of that moment. We have a precious few minutes to capture the moment and hang out a vision for the newlyweds to pursue for the rest of their days. On more than one occasion, I have surprised the couple with this charge: “Enjoy this day with everything you have, and when it is over, in one way, pretend like it never happened.”
Desiring God

Do the Non-Elect Have a Chance to Repent?

It’s hard to confirm exact numbers, but by educated guess I would safely assume that the most asked-about chapter in the Bible in our emails here at APJ is Romans 9. I know without any exaggeration that we have hundreds of questions in the inbox on this one chapter alone. Within the chapter, Romans 9:22 is very likely the most asked-about text of all the other verses in the chapter. I know of at least 65 emails just asking about this single text, a hard text. Here’s one representative question from a listener named Leslie that captures the heart of dozens of those emails: “Pastor John, hello. I could use your help in my struggle with Romans 9:22. It seems to me to imply that those who are not elect are not even given a chance to repent since they were born for destruction. Is this right, that many people are created with no chance of ever being saved?”
Desiring God

Our Tongues (and Fingers) of Fire

In one very tense discussion with the Pharisees, Jesus uttered some of the most important words ever spoken about the importance of the words we speak:. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. The good person out of his good treasure brings forth good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure brings forth evil. I tell you, on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned. (Matthew 12:34–37)
Desiring God

Paradise Lost

As a small index to how much our society’s attitude to Christianity has changed in the past half-century, in 1941 a Princeton University English professor published a book with Princeton University Press addressed specifically to Christian ministers. I have referenced this book throughout my half-century career as a teacher and writer, even using adaptations of its title, Poetry as a Means of Grace, to good effect.
Sun-Journal

Candlelight service at Reeds Mill Church

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 19 at 3 p.m. Masks are required. The church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to “Christmas Past” with the original kerosene lamps and candlelit windows. Reeds Mill Church, steeped in history and tradition, is the only church built in Madrid. A one room building designed to hold about 100 people, the first service was in December, 1892. This year’s Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Please join us-all are welcome! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.
Baby Names That Mean Healer

Few attributes bear...
