"I never want to go through that again, and hopefully we won't", we said after the August 10, 2020 derecho. Well... If you were like me, and following the forecasts leading up to it, you found yourself partly freaked out because it vaguely resembled the 2020 derecho. But on the other hand, you found cooler heads prevailing. The actual numbers predicted in terms of wind speed were still nothing to sneeze at, but not quite up to that level. More than once, I said to myself, "it won't be as bad as the derecho."

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO