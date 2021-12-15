Travis Scott Attends Kylie Jenner's Baby Shower, Rapper Was 'Very Lowkey And Stayed Inside Of The House Most Of The Time' Following Astroworld Tragedy, Source Spills

Travis Scott did not skip out on Kylie Jenner's baby shower.

As previously reported by OK!, Jenner's baby shower was held at her sister Khloé Kardashian's home over the weekend.

"Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family," an insider told HollywoodLife. "The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy."

The "Sicko Mode" rapper attended the party but was "pretty laid back," one insider told the outlet, as another added: "Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time."

An additional insider told the publication the 24-year-old had been "planning this baby shower for a couple months." The event is said to have been "really intimate" with only "immediate family" and close friends in attendance.

"At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her," spilled the source, per the outlet.

"Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand," the source reportedly added. "She won’t get it until the baby is here."

The bundle of joy is apparently due mid-January. "Kylie is really focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind right now," the insider reportedly explained.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in 2018, and announced that they were expecting their second child in September.

Despite the excitement over adding a new member to their growing family, Scott still has some legal issues to handle, hopefully before his newborn arrives. The 30-year-old rapper has been named in a slew of lawsuits after ten people lost their lives and hundreds were injured at his Astroworld Festival last month.

The expecting parents have both been taking the heat after Scott didn't stop his Astroworld performance, despite the chaos going on in the crowd. While both Scott and Jenner maintained they were unaware of the severity of the situation at the time, they have since acknowledged the tragic incident and sent prayers to the victims' families.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events," the Kylie Cosmetics founder previously shared in a statement. "And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing."