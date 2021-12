Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the biggest obstacle to Americans buying electric cars — which cost an average of around $50,000 — is figuring out how to charge them. “When we ask people, what’s the biggest barrier for them to buy an electric car? The answer is almost always figuring out where and how to charge it,” Harris tweeted Wednesday morning. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest in a network of 500,000 chargers for all Americans for local & long-distance trips.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO