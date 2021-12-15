8th Meeting, 6th Review Conference of High Contracting Parties (CCW)

On December 14-15, 2021, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson led a thirteen-person U.S. Delegation to the virtual United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM). The two-day meeting provided an opportunity for senior government officials and other stakeholders to discuss progress and challenges of the past two years since the Global Refugee Forum (2019) and to identify areas where further engagement is needed to increase support to refugee hosting countries, refugee self-reliance, and access to solutions for refugees in line with the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR).
