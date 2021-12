Investing.com – Sterling GBP/USD rose 0.8% Thursday against the dollar as Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck. The U.K. central bank raised the Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points to 0.25% and committed itself to more hikes in coming months as it attempts to bring surging retail inflation back to its target of 2%. The BoE now expects GDP to grow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, slower than anticipated earlier. Yields on the benchmark 2-Year U.K. government bond surged.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO