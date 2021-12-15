ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: No Fog This Morning

By Trent Aric
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
FORECAST:

We are waking up this Wednesday morning to temperatures in the mid 60s without fog for the first time in a few days. Later this afternoon another hot one with temperatures back in the mid 80s and an east breeze 10-15mph. We could see a 20% chance of a shower on that breeze later this afternoon and through the evening. Overnight temperatures will fall back in the mid to upper 60s.

No major changes in the days ahead as we stay in the mid 80s all the way through the weekend with isolated late day showers possible. Our next front should arrive on Tuesday of next week and that could bring us a chance of a thunderstorm or two and will knock our afternoon highs back down into the upper 70s in the afternoon which is around our normal for this time of year.

WKRN News 2

A chilly end to the weekend!

The cold front has exited Middle Tennessee leaving behind temperatures more than 25 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning! Highs today only warm into the mid-40s. We’ll be socked in with clouds this morning, but expect some sunshine to return for the afternoon. The holiday week will begin chilly tomorrow morning with lows in […]
ENVIRONMENT
