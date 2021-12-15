Reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB Edges Closer To Completion

Think about some of the most American things ever. Baseball, apple pie, hotdogs, and a good old-fashioned American muscle car with a throbbing V8 heart. It sounds right, it feels right, and it is right. Like going back to your childhood home to visit your parents. In recent times, no manufacturer has better embraced the V8 muscle car heritage than Dodge. Yes, the Detroit automaker might only have a few models still in existence, and yes, they're kinda long in the tooth, but Dodge has battled to keep up with demand for them in recent years, all because of a little thing called the Hellcat V8. You can buy a 2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger with a V6, and you can even get a 5.7-liter V8, but the V8 is an integral part of the car and a key selling point. We already know the Hellcat will be no more after 2023, but now, a report from Stellpower suggests that the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is doomed for the next-gen Challenger. And in its place will be an inline-six.

