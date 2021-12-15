ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB Edges Closer To Completion

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta is arguably one of the most beautiful cars in the world. It's also one of the most valuable so you'll need to win the lottery if you ever want to own one. Thankfully, the UK's RML is building a modern-day reproduction of the Ferrari 250...

carbuzz.com

