ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

COLUMN: Vice presidential trap snares Harris

By JAMES ROSEN InsideSources.com
Derrick
 4 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris’ increasing political decline has almost nothing to do with...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'Weekend Update' mocks Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump but goes easy on Vice President Kamala Harris

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the trial and subsequent verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial during its "Weekend Update" segment this week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reconvened after taking last week off to discuss the top headlines of the day, which meant that the high-profile case in Chicago was simply impossible to ignore. The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts that he lied to police and staged a hoax hate crime against himself in January of 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RNB Cincy 100.3

OG Karen Peggy Noonan Has It Out For Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris is not beyond critique, but the fixation on picking apart every little action she takes is beyond ridiculous. Black immigration activists taking issue with Harris telling people not to come here as a solution to the immigration crisis was valid. It's quite rich that people like Noonan complain that Harris isn't taking things "seriously" when the president, her supervisor, seems to be at times out of touch with our current reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidency
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wnctimes.com

Vice President Kamala Harris to Announce Action Plan Fast Tracks Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments

Vice President Kamala Harris to Announce Action Plan that Fast Tracks Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments. President Biden has united automakers and autoworkers to drive American leadership forward on clean cars, and he set an ambitious target of 50% of electric vehicle (EV) sale shares in the U.S. by 2030. Now, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will supercharge America’s efforts to lead the electric future, Building a Better America where we can strengthen domestic supply chains, outcompete the world, and make electric cars cheaper for working families.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Kamala Harris 'is trying to fake her way through' the vice presidency: Jesse Watters

"The Five" reacted Monday to unflattering reports on Vice President Kamala Harris' management style, including that she blames her staff for her own lack of preparedness. "The vice president is trying to fake her way through. And as you try to fake your way through the second most powerful job in the country, you're going to fall flat a lot," Jesse Watters said. "And so when she falls flat, she takes that out on her staff; and the staff doesn't like that because they expected more from the first female of color vice president. And so they're trying to pivot out of these positions as fast as possible, so they're not labeled ‘Kamala people.’"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy