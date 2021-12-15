ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POINT: As crises mount, Harris is out of sight

By CHRIS TALGO InsideSources.com
 4 days ago

At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a...

TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
The Independent

Younger Americans turning away from Biden as concerns over 2022 mount, poll suggests

President Joe Biden is facing underwater approval ratings with younger voters as his part heads into the 2022 midterm campaign season, a new poll found this week.In an Economist/YouGov poll taken between 12-14 December, just 27 per cent of respondents under the age of 30 said that they either strongly or somewhat supported the job Mr Biden was doing in office.That was compared to an even 50 per cent in the same category who strongly or somewhat opposed his performance. In January, Mr Biden’s support among this category was at about 77 per cent.The president did better among all...
Kamala Harris
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
The Independent

Kamala Harris staff accused of trying to shut down Charlamagne interview amid clash over Biden

Kamala Harris’s staff appeared to attempt to shut down her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday after the rapper posed an awkward question.On Friday the Vice President joined Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, on his Comedy Central show Tha God’s Honest Truth for an interview about the Biden administration and its relationship with Black voters.The interview was going well until Charlamagne appeared to hit on a touchy subject: Senator Joe Manchin, and his continued obstruction of the Biden administration’s signature Build Back Better Act.“Who’s the superhero that’s going to speak against Joe Manchin?” the rapper asked.On a...
The Independent

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package.Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth," where she touted the administration’s infrastructure package, work addressing maternal mortality issues and police reform. But Charlamagne repeatedly pressed Harris about the inaction on much of Biden’s agenda, pointing in particular to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin whose opposition to the $2 trillion social spending bill is one of...
