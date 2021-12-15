Smart AdServer launches its curation platform

A new media platform, Excerp has raised one of the largest friends and family rounds in Europe, led by Hedge Fund Manager Edward Eisler. London-based Excerp is building a new platform to shake up the world of online written content. Online media platforms have created thriving ecosystems for content creators and have transformed how content is consumed. However, most successful media platforms focus on video and visual content, while online written content, such as blogs, has been left behind. Excerp’s platform will offer an intuitive, organised and engaging home for online written content, helping creators to grow and monetise their audiences.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO