ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primghar, IA

Leona L. Wittrock, 96, of Sanborn

By Kevin Tlam
kicdam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for 96-year-old Leona L. Wittrock of Sanborn will be Saturday,...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Sanborn, IA
City
Eldridge, IA
City
Primghar, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy