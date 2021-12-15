‘West Side Story’ a sensational new take on musical

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Steven Spielberg’s take on the Broadway classic West Side Story is one of the best movies of the year and it makes me slightly angry. Angry not at any aspect of the production itself, but rather at the fact that it’s taken so long for Spielberg to finally make a musical. In a career that has given audiences no shortage of definitive, iconic films this still manages to stand out as one of the director’s best films. It may be relatively familiar territory thanks to the ubiquity of Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical and Robert Wise’s equally iconic 1961 film adaptation, but the style, energy and substance Spielberg infuses his version with makes it an equally worthy take on the material that sits comfortably alongside its predecessors.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO