ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Kiryluk hanging up the hair clippers

By KEVIN MCCONLOGUE Press Examiner
wcexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancine Kiryluk has dedicated the past 28 years to...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

Jazz up your holiday hair with these updo styles

If there’s one thing that can add extra stress to an already busy holiday season, it’s not knowing what to do with your hair. Planning out your holiday hairstyle ahead of time can save you time and stress. Hairstylist Cherrelle Williams is here to give us all some inspiration.
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Boy, 14, put in isolation after turning up at school with hair in plaits

A teenager was taken out of classes and put into isolation after turning up at school with his hair in plaits.Lealan Hague, 14, was placed in Exmouth Community College’s “reflection room, where students continue lessons alone, after his hairstyle was deemed “extreme”.The Year 10 pupil, who has his hair longer on top and shaved at the sides, decided to tie his hair up to keep it out of his eyes but was reportedly pulled aside and told it was not regulation within 40 minutes of arriving at school on Monday.His mother Kirsty Hague said the situation was a “joke”...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Clippers#Hanging Up
Mashed

Throw Your Fruit Away Immediately If You Notice This

Fresh fruit is one of life's simple pleasures. It cures a sweet tooth craving while also providing plenty of nutrients, antioxidants, and other vitamins our bodies need. Still, fresh fruit is a bit pricier than other grocery store items, which has us kicking ourselves when we open the refrigerator a few days later only to realize it's no longer as fresh — or appealing — as it once was. For that reason, canned or frozen fruit is not a bad option (and nutrient-wise, it's all relatively the same, according to EatingWell). Still, it's hard to beat the bright, strong flavor of fresh produce.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
YOGA
theintelligencer.com

Genuinely useful tools for hanging up Christmas lights this year

Trust me, I know first hand just how difficult (and unsafe!) hanging Christmas lights can be. Growing up in the heart of the midwest with winters full of snow, having holiday decorations hung was a necessity every year. I was tasked with making sure our house was the one that...
SHOPPING
sunset.com

Creative Ways to Hang up Your Holiday Cards This Season

One of the most traditional ways to spread the Christmas spirit to friends and family is through a holiday card. Whether you’re sending one out every year or receiving them from loved ones, the cards often begin to pile up higher than your presents. This Christmas, turn that pile into yuletide cheer. We talked with stationery experts in the West about how they repurpose their Christmas cards and display them throughout their homes.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby wows in plunging dress and incredible jewels

Holly Willoughby stunned her fans on Saturday when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a plunging white dress. The This Morning star posted a clip on Instagram showcasing several beautiful looks in which she modelled some stunning jewellery from her new women's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon's collaboration with jewellery brand Kirstie Le Marque. One photo saw Holly command attention in her blazer-style frock, which she teamed with stacks of necklaces of varying lengths that drew attention to her bare chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy