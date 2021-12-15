Kiryluk hanging up the hair clippers

Fresh fruit is one of life's simple pleasures. It cures a sweet tooth craving while also providing plenty of nutrients, antioxidants, and other vitamins our bodies need. Still, fresh fruit is a bit pricier than other grocery store items, which has us kicking ourselves when we open the refrigerator a few days later only to realize it's no longer as fresh — or appealing — as it once was. For that reason, canned or frozen fruit is not a bad option (and nutrient-wise, it's all relatively the same, according to EatingWell). Still, it's hard to beat the bright, strong flavor of fresh produce.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 DAYS AGO