UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Outperform

Deutsche Bank analyst Kyle White upgraded Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to a Buy as the setup is favorable in 2022 following a transition year in 2021 that was marred by a number of one time disruptions. Over the past year, shares of Pactiv Evergreen have underperformed the S&P 500 by 50 percentage points and our broader coverage group by 26 percentage points. We estimate EBITDA to increase by over 33% on an organic basis next year, which is by far the highest organic growth forecasted among our coverage universe. Much of this growth is simply lapping of one time operational disruptions that plagued the company last year. Even then, the company will still be below its pre-pandemic earnings level on an organic basis despite numerous capital investments and initiatives to improve operations, along with a number of leadership transitions. We see this as a source of upside longer term and expect continued strong earnings improvement as volumes come back into the business. Recall this is a company that generated over $900 million in EBITDA in 2017, which is still well below our $755 million target for 2022. Note that our $15 target price is derived by a 8.7x EV / EBITDA multiple on our 2022 estimate and implies over 9% FCF yield."

