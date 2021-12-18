ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Outperform

 3 days ago

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten upgraded Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $74.00 (from $71.00). The analyst comments "We are incrementally...

IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Kyle White upgraded Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to a Buy as the setup is favorable in 2022 following a transition year in 2021 that was marred by a number of one time disruptions. Over the past year, shares of Pactiv Evergreen have underperformed the S&P 500 by 50 percentage points and our broader coverage group by 26 percentage points. We estimate EBITDA to increase by over 33% on an organic basis next year, which is by far the highest organic growth forecasted among our coverage universe. Much of this growth is simply lapping of one time operational disruptions that plagued the company last year. Even then, the company will still be below its pre-pandemic earnings level on an organic basis despite numerous capital investments and initiatives to improve operations, along with a number of leadership transitions. We see this as a source of upside longer term and expect continued strong earnings improvement as volumes come back into the business. Recall this is a company that generated over $900 million in EBITDA in 2017, which is still well below our $755 million target for 2022. Note that our $15 target price is derived by a 8.7x EV / EBITDA multiple on our 2022 estimate and implies over 9% FCF yield."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Michael W. Mueller upgraded Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades AT&T (T) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded AT&T (NYSE: T) from Equalweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Anthem (ANTM) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes upgraded Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $116.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "It’s not the cleanest story in SMid-cap MedTech, but the risk-reward looks favorable enough for us to upgrade iRhythm to Overweight from Neutral. Even though the reimbursement situation has yet to be fully resolved, we think recent updates have narrowed the range of outcomes enough to give investors sufficient confidence to revisit the name and begin diving into core business trends. We think there’s a lot to be bullish on under the hood: (1) we’ve seen the company hold up much better than its SMid-cap peers during COVID-19, a key differentiator as Omicron fears add on to existing disruption from Delta; (2) a new CEO story with a proven operator, with Quentin expected to provide a clear direction for the strategy on both (a) untapped growth opportunities and (b) the path to profitability with or without a favorable reimbursement outcome; all coupled with (3) continued strength in the domestic symptomatic AF market. With a reasonable valuation relative to other high-growth peers, a solid setup for the company to execute in 2022+, and meaningful growth opportunities that represent upside to today’s numbers, we are increasing our December 2022 price target to $116 (from $100), or 9.0x 2023E EV/sales."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Upgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Overweight

Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Overweight. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of Yum! Brands seeing it as our favoured name to play the attractive global QSR category. The company offers mid-to-high single digit global system growth, balanced between new units and comps, which with cost control and share buybacks becomes HSD/LDD EPS growth. With FY22 set to be a more normalised growth year, the case for YUM should come to fore after its defensive qualities, which had seen EPS in fact grow in FY20, resulted in lagging growth in FY21. As a 98% franchise, capital light business, we see scope for rising returns to support a multiple rerating. Our price target moves to $151, requiring shares to trade at a 50% premium to a market multiple (18x) or 27x FY23 EPS, in line with where shares have been in the recent past, and we upgrade our rating to Overweight."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Eloxx Pharma (ELOX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Eloxx Pharma (NASDAQ: ELOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Shopify (SHOP) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $1,770.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading SHOP to Outperform with a $1770 PT based on four key opinions: 1) The Stock is Dislocated; 2) This is a High Quality Fundamentals Asset; 3) This is a High Quality Asset in terms of Growth Opportunities and Option Value; & 4) Evidence of Momentum in the “Arming of the Rebels."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "SPRB's tildacerfont, a novel non-steroidal agent, is in late-stage development for adult classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). In a Phase 2a (P2a) Study 201, tildacerfont established Proof of Concept (PoC) by reducing key biomarkers ACTH, A4, and 17-OHP. These data demonstrated the potential of tildacerfont to reduce androgen excess without increasing the total daily glucocorticoid (GC) dose during a 12-week treatment period in patients with classic CAH, something that has not been reported in any other investigational therapy. A P2 study in pediatric CAH and a P2 PoC trial in a sub-population of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should be initiated in the next few months. We are bullish."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano upgraded Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

