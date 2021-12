The Nocona City Council this week approved the purchase of nearly five acres of land adjacent to the Nocona Cemetery to provide future expansion. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the council approved taking $50,000 from the building fund to purchase 4.474 acres of land on the south side of the cemetery. City Secretary Revell Hardison said the cemetery may not need space until 10 or 15 years down the road, however, the council wondered if the land would be available at that time and at what price. A budget amendment accommodated the purchase.

NOCONA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO