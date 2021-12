Hamburg Township officials have approved a new residential development. The Board of Trustees reviewed the final site plan for the Murie Glen Mixed Planned Unit Development, as part of their meeting, Tuesday afternoon. The site is located on roughly 49 acres between the Mystic Ridge subdivision to the west and Merill Road to the east. Access points would include Thompson Road, an existing improved private roadway, and a proposed connection to an existing stub of Shadbrush Trail, according to a memo in the Board’s meeting packet.

TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO