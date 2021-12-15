ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trust in government; don't gerrymander

 4 days ago

Ever since Joe Biden carried Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election,...

FOX43.com

VERIFY: Yes, partisan gerrymandering is allowed and both parties do it

WASHINGTON — With the results in from the 2020 Census, states across the country are re-drawing their maps, as they do every ten years. This process prompts the typical complaints about partisan gerrymandering. Our team Verifies whether explicitly partisan gerrymandering is allowed. The answer, which was solidified through a...
Washington Times

Big government socialism isn't working

The No. 1 issue for 2022 and 2024 is very simple. Big Government socialism isn’t working. Go to your local gas station and ask folks filling up their gas tanks if they think things are working. Go to the grocery store and watch people coping with the rising cost...
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
Science 2.0

COVID-19 Caused Trust In Government To Plummet

When 40 million people were unemployed while government employees negotiated with themselves on ways to give a trillion dollar stimulus package to government employees, to independent experts that was just politics as usual. To the public, it was another sign that trust in government was misplaced, and perhaps had been...
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
The Independent

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
