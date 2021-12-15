ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5 trillion into 2023

By Staff
wlen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023. The House will next have to approve the legislation before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The final tally for...

www.wlen.com

Related
Nevada Current

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Nevada Current.
MSNBC

Paul Gosar seeks credit for relief funds he fought to defeat

President Joe Biden signed the Democrats' Covid relief package on March 11, but it was on March 10 when Republican Sen. Roger Wicker celebrated the American Rescue Plan's beneficial "targeted relief" for restaurants. The Mississippi senator neglected to mention the fact that he voted against the bill that provided the relief.
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
