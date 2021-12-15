CBF selects new President

Smart & Final, the 150-year-old grocery business acquired earlier this year by a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, has a new president. Scott Drew has been appointed to that leadership position following the retirement of current president and CEO David Hirz. Drew, who began his career as...
G. Joyce Rowland will serve as the new president of the Del Mar Fairgrounds board of directors, following a board vote on Dec. 14. Board members Richard Valdez, who served as the president for the last two and a half years, and Frederick Schenk, who also previously served a two-and-a-half-year-term as president, will be vice presidents.
Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book "Abraham Joshua Heschel: A life of Radical Amazement." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
The former governor of Montana and head of the Republican National Committee said the US republic could be "at risk." He said he noticed a shift over the past decade-and-a-half due, in part, to social-media platforms. "It seems almost impossible to me to manage the noise," he said, according to...
The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Lindell said he has spent $25 million of his own money since Election Day to fuel his campaign. And he has no plans to stop spending. "We either only have two paths: either it gets changed before the 2022 election or we lose our country forever. I will spend every dime I have," Lindell told CNBC.
Baltimore investor Bill Miller has committed $50 million to the Johns Hopkins University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy in a donation university leaders said will propel the program to new heights. Miller built his name on the back of three decades of success as a stock picker for Legg Mason before the 2007-08 financial crisis. He’s since made a comeback as founder and chairman of the ...
The horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter Jake Angeli, born as Jacob Chansley, is releasing a non fungible token collection. What Happened: The collection made up of 1,006 Shamans presents an opportunity for any possible buyers to join “a community of individuals intrigued by the intersection of politics, crypto, media, tribalism, and Shamanic culture,” according to a Cointelegraph report.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Board of Governors of BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) has announced their new President is Dr. Casey K. Sacks. “I’m thrilled for this opportunity to serve the students here in West Virginia,” Sacks said. “This is a terrific college and I am proud to be a part of […]
The Connecticut Business & Industry Association’s board of directors on Thursday elected Rina Patel, vice president of operations multi-site with East Granby-based RSCC Wire & Cable, as its new chair. In a statement, the business lobbying group said Patel will succeed Jeff Hubbard, who serves as senior vice president...
Windemuller, an advanced technical and design services provider, has announced a change to its company leadership. Steve Alles will become the fourth president in company history, succeeding Dave Beemer in the role. Alles, who has served as Windemuller’s chief financial officer since 2010, is the grandson of Ed Windemuller, who co-founded the company in 1954. He has been a part of the business, in some form, for more than 25 years.
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Board of Directors has selected Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE, as the next AIA Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 31, 2022. “It is an honor to welcome Lakisha to the AIA,” said AIA 2021 President Peter Exley, FAIA. “Her breadth...
Historic Congressional Cemetery (HCC) has a new President. After a national search, the board of the Association for the Preservation of Historic Congressional Cemetery selected Jaclyn “Jackie” Spainhour as the next HCC President. The board said they were looking for a visionary leader with strong management and fundraising...
